Harry Johnson·
Russia
··0 Comments·1 min read·

Russian airspace now closed to 36 countries

Russian ban came after the European Union banned Russian airlines from crossing into their airspace, in response to Russia's brutal aggression against Ukrain

Russian airspace now closed to 36 countries
Russian airspace now closed to 36 countries
Home
Airlines
Russian airspace now closed to 36 countries

Russian Federation has closed its airspace to dozens of European countries on Monday. Russia skies is also closed to Canada, as of today.

The countries banned from Russia’s airspace are:

  • Albania
  • Anguilla
  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • British Virgin Islands,
  • Bulgaria
  • Canada
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark (including Greenland, the Faroe Islands)
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Gibraltar
  • Greece
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Jersey
  • Latvia
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Malta
  • Netherlands
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Romania
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • UK

Swiss International Airlines, which is owned by Germany’s Lufthansa, said that it had cancelled flights from Zurich to Moscow despite Switzerland not appearing on Russia’s list of banned countries.

Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) said that planes from banned countries could only enter Russia’s airspace with special permission.

Russian ban came after the European Union banned Russian airlines from crossing into their airspace, in response to Russia’s brutal aggression against Ukraine.

Many European countries began banning Russian-owned airlines and Russian-registered aircraft from their airspace shortly after Moscow launched an invasion of Ukraine early Thursday morning.

On Sunday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the closure of the entire EU airspace to Russian-linked flights.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:EU flights,Russian airspace closure
Rebuilding Travel

Join World Tourism Network, home of the rebuilding.travel discussion since March 2020. Members in 128 countries. Focus on SME's. 

Click here to join today!

en English
sq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu