Russian airspace now closed to 36 countries

Russian Federation has closed its airspace to dozens of European countries on Monday. Russia skies is also closed to Canada, as of today.

The countries banned from Russia’s airspace are:

Albania

Anguilla

Austria

Belgium

British Virgin Islands,

Bulgaria

Canada

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark (including Greenland, the Faroe Islands)

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Gibraltar

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Jersey

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

UK

Swiss International Airlines, which is owned by Germany’s Lufthansa, said that it had cancelled flights from Zurich to Moscow despite Switzerland not appearing on Russia’s list of banned countries.

Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) said that planes from banned countries could only enter Russia’s airspace with special permission.

Russian ban came after the European Union banned Russian airlines from crossing into their airspace, in response to Russia’s brutal aggression against Ukraine.

Many European countries began banning Russian-owned airlines and Russian-registered aircraft from their airspace shortly after Moscow launched an invasion of Ukraine early Thursday morning.

On Sunday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the closure of the entire EU airspace to Russian-linked flights.