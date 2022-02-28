Harry Johnson·
Russian Aeroflot cancels all US flights now

The restriction came as a part of the sanctions package imposed on Moscow by Washington and Brussels following Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine

Russia’s flag carrier airline Aeroflot issued a statement on Monday, as several states impose restrictions on Russian jets, that it is suspending all its flights to the US, Mexico, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic.

Russian airlines says that the move is in response to Canada’s decision to close its airspace to planes coming from Russia as a result of Moscow’s military aggression in Ukraine.

“Due to the closure of Canadian airspace, Aeroflot‘s transatlantic flights from Moscow and back have been canceled from February 28 to March 2, 2022,” the company said in a notice published on its website.

The airline advised its passengers to check for any updates and confirmed that they will be able to receive a refund for their tickets.

Russian airlines have had to cancel almost all of their flights to Europe until further notice due to EU member states closing their skies to planes flying from Russia. The restriction came as a part of the sanctions package imposed on Moscow by Washington and Brussels following Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine.

In retaliation, the Kremlin banned all EU jets from entering its airspace.

Last Thursday, as Moscow launched its full-force attack on Ukraine, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency also suspended all journeys to and from 12 airports in the south of the country.

