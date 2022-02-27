World War 3: Extend of the UN Security Council Impotence

The world may be facing World War III with the ongoing military assault by Russia on its neighbor Ukraine, but the United Nations’ influence over a meaningful move to prevent disaster is not only difficult but impossible.

Here is why:

The current members of the UN Security Council are

Albania

Brazil

Gabon

Ghana

India

Ireland

Kenya

Mexico

Norway

United Arab Emirates

There are five permanent members, that have veto power able to stop any initiative.

They are

China

France

Russia

UK

USA

As long as a veto country is allowed to vote on an issue against the same country, any decision is doomed.

This is the case now in the ongoing Ukraine- Russia conflict.

Dr. Walter Mzembi, Chairman for World Tourism Network Africa, and VP of this global travel and tourism network shared the following snippets on this issue today on social media. Dr. Mzembi was the former minister of foreign affairs for Zimbabwe and one of the longest-serving tourism ministers in the world.

The UN VETO power rule of its Security Council must be reformed, otherwise it is self serving

Bravery is not always fighting back but being scorned for cowardice for the greater good, saving precious lives !

Unilateral recognition of secessionist states is very dangerous for unitarianism . Most Nations are an amalgam of distinctively identifiable ethnic and cultural entities built around provinces. Precedent by Russia has far reaching sovereign ramifications!

The extent of UN impotence over the Ukrainian crisis should tell anyone appealing to it and it’s organs to look inward and for home grown solutions . This is the New World Order , a UN crying 😢 more than the berieved!

Frontline Diplomacy is the Antidote of War !