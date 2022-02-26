World Tourism Network VP Congratulates Authors on New Tourism Book in Seychelles

Alain St.Ange, the Vice President (Government Relations) of the World Tourism Network, congratulated the authors of a new tourism book launched in Seychelles on February 22 at the island’s Savoy Resort & Spa in the presence of Seychelles Ministers Jean Francois Ferrari and Devika Vidot.

Mifa Publications has in cooperation with local Seychelles biologist and environmentalist Steen G. Hansen and as co-author Damien Doudee, the senior horticulturist at the Seychelles Garden & Park Authorities, to publish the “MORNE SEYCHELLOIS NATIONAL PARK – a true tropical treasure” hardback coffee table book just as tourism is finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel following some two years of travel lockdown.

“Tourism has moved and the world needs to re-look at its key USPs (Unique Selling Points) to remain ahead of the pack.”

“Steve Hansen and Damien Doudee need to be congratulated for having moved to put out a new full color book on the Seychelles’ largest land based national park, the 3067ha big Morne Seychellois National Park in the northwest of the main island of Mahe. The environment remains a key tourism asset and needs to be used as an attraction for the tourism industry,” said Alain St.Ange, the VP of Government Relations for the World Tourism Network (WTN).

The new Seychelles book was officially launched by Minister Jean Francois Ferrari, the Seychelles Designated Minister and Minister for Fisheries & the Blue Economy in the presence of Minister Devika Vidot, the Seychelles Minister for Investment, Entrepreneurship & Industry, and environmentalists and tourism industry personalities.

“It is very clear that just waiting for tourism to take off by itself will be a long road but working with every aspect of the destination’s niche markets remains the way to go. This is good for Seychelles as it remains applicable to the great continent of Africa and the rest of the world,” said Alain St.Ange.