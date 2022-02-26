Jamaica Tourism Minister Laments the Passing of Tourism Stalwart “Pino” Maffessanti

Jamaica Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has paid tribute to the late Hon. Giuseppe “Pino” Maffessanti, noting the outstanding role he has played in the physical development of Jamaica’s tourism product.

For more than five decades through his companies, Maffessanti Builders and Maffessanti Bros, he was a stalwart who played an integral role in the tourism industry, designing and building several architecturally outstanding hotels, villas and apartments.

Mr. Maffessanti who passed on yesterday (February 25), was also a well-known philanthropist, especially to church and educational institutions and through service clubs, giving selflessly to community projects.

In lamenting his passing Minister Bartlett said, “Pino Maffessanti was one of a kind in terms of his love for humanity and his philanthropic responses to so many of the great social calls of St James in particular and the wider Catholic community.”

He noted that Mr. Maffessanti understood what development was about and how to build communities, “build human settlements and to provide for the benefit of all. More importantly, he had a love for humanity and this was demonstrated in his charity; always involved in doing things for the less fortunate as exemplified through his work with the Good Shepherd Foundation, which he chaired for many years, and the Catholic Church. These stand out as clear examples of the nature of the man.”

In 2018, Mr. Maffessanti was honored by the Government of Jamaica, which bestowed on him the Order of Jamaica (OJ).

This was for his sterling contribution to the construction industry, social development, welfare and philanthropy. Prior to receiving that national award, he had received the Order of Distinction, in the rank of Commander.

He was also made a Knight of the Order of St. Gregory the Great, one of the highest honors in the Catholic Church.

Italian by birth, he made Jamaica and specifically Montego Bay his home since migrating here in the early 1950s and succeeded his father in running the construction company he had established. Under “Pino’s” management, Maffessanti Buildings became a household name, especially in Western Jamaica where they earned a reputation for high standards, and quality work.

Among the hotels that bear the signature of Maffessanti Builders are the famous Round Hill, Tryall Club, Couples Sans Souci and Shaw Park.

“He was a pioneer in the physical development of much of Western Jamaica and has left landmark projects across the parishes of St James and Hanover. Pino Maffessanti has made an indelible mark on Jamaica’s tourism landscape and while he was honored by a grateful nation during his lifetime, it is also fitting that on the occasion of his passing, we also pay tribute to him,” said Minister Bartlett, noting that he was “a good family man and we respect him for the exemplary family life he lived.”

Minister Bartlett said Mr. Maffessanti “will be deeply missed by all of us but more so by his devoted wife Daniela and his two children, Mark and Nancy and on behalf of all of us in Jamaica, particularly in St. James, and my own family in particular, I want to offer our sincere condolences to the grieving family.”

