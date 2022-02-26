Harry Johnson·
China
··0 Comments·1 min read·

China issues first commercial unmanned autonomous driving services license

The license means a safety supervisor is no longer required in the driver's seat in Baidu's autonomous vehicles operating in designated areas of the city

China issues its first commercial license for unmanned autonomous driving services
China issues its first commercial license for unmanned autonomous driving services
Home
Breaking Travel News
China issues first commercial unmanned autonomous driving services license

Baidu Intelligent Driving Business Group Solutions launched its autonomous driving research and development in 2013 and today, 9 years later, the city of Yangquan in north China‘s Shanxi Province issued a license to Baidu for the commercial operation of unmanned autonomous driving services.

The license issued to Baidu is the first license of its kind issued in China.

“That means a safety supervisor is no longer required in the driver’s seat in Baidu’s autonomous vehicles operating in designated areas of the city,” said Nie Yuren, general manager of Baidu Intelligent Driving Business Group Solutions. The license also allows for fare collection, Nie said.

Also on Friday, the fifth Apollo Park, a test base for Baidu’s autonomous driving and related infrastructure systems, opened in Yangquan. It follows Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai, and Wuzhen in Zhejiang Province.

See also

Baidu, Inc. is a Chinese multinational technology company specializing in Internet-related services and products and artificial intelligence, headquartered in Beijing’s Haidian District. It is one of the largest AI and Internet companies in the world.

Yangquan is a prefecture-level city in the east of Shanxi province, People’s Republic of China, bordering Hebei province to the east. Situated at the eastern edge of the Loess Plateau and the west side of the Taihang Mountains, known as “Rippling Spring” in ancient times.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:Baidu,China,robot taxi,unmanned driving services
@2022 eTurboNews
Rebuilding Travel

Join World Tourism Network, home of the rebuilding.travel discussion since March 2020. Members in 128 countries. Focus on SME's. 

Click here to join today!

en English
sq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu