Brand Institute announced its successful partnership with Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) in naming their EMA-approved therapy, OXBRYTA, indicated for the treatment of hemolytic anemia due to sickle cell disease (SCD) in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older as monotherapy or in combination with hydroxycarbamide (hydroxyurea). This follows FDA and Health Canada approval of the therapy in 2019.

“The entire Brand Institute and Drug Safety Institute Team congratulates Global Blood Therapeutics on the FDA approval of OXBRYTA,” said Brand Institute’s Chairman and CEO, James L. Dettore. “This transformative treatment has the potential to make a significant difference to those in Europe who live with this debilitating disease.”

OXBRYTA is the first medicine approved in Europe that directly inhibits sickle hemoglobin (HbS) polymerization, the molecular basis of sickling and destruction of red blood cells in SCD. OXBRYTA works by increasing hemoglobin’s affinity for oxygen. Since oxygenated sickle hemoglobin does not polymerize, OXBRYTA inhibits sickle hemoglobin polymerization and the resultant sickling and destruction of red blood cells.

“We believe the OXBRYTA brand name is an excellent fit for the product,” Dettore continued. “In addition to the ‘oxygen’ associated suffix, alluding to the product’s mechanism of action, the name has many of the characteristics and attributes we pursue when developing a new pharmaceutical brand name.”