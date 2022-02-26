International Tourism Exchange in Italy Back Stronger Than Ever

BIT 2022 – International Tourism Exchange by Fiera Milano will be held from April 10-12, 2022, and will offer a detailed overview of the sector and the best business opportunities in travel.

Three exhibition areas

BIT is back stronger than ever alongside the operators to accompany them in their choices. The exhibition itinerary is divided into three areas. Leisure will propose national and international tourism supply and demand and will present to the public an overview of the most popular destinations as well as those that are emerging and to be discovered. MICE Village, the area of interest for top buyers and tour operators, will offer conferences to update those who guarantee maximum comfort and safety on business trips. The technological heart of BIT will be exhibited in the BeTech area, where the avant-garde of the sector will be available to the best companies with business and networking services.

Schedule of events

The exhibition area will be integrated by the four traditional macro-areas: Food Travel, Travel Lab, Hot Topics, and Travel Tech. To these are added the new Sustainability area, a social and environmental issue that crosses all areas. Food Travel will deal with sustainable food and wine for the enhancement of the territory. Hot topics will deal with the relaunch of tourism in the post-pandemic scenario, and the Travel Lab will enhance the greater professionalism of operators. Travel Tech will demonstrate how the new technological tools support operators, ensuring maximum safety and safeguarding economic sustainability. One of the main themes will be Branding Innovation.

There will be BIT Special Talks and their meetings with authoritative experts.

Lazio as a complete goal

The Lazio destination answers any tourist question and offers unforgettable adventures. In fact, Valentina Corrado, councilor for tourism, local authorities, urban security, local police, and administrative simplification of the region, stated: “We boast inimitable attraction factors: UNESCO sites, sports tourism and fitness-wellness, food and wine offer of starred catering, major events, and parties are popular.”

Considering the destinations of tourists in 2021, she added: “Tourists have flocked to the Lazio coast, while we are thinking of initiatives for the cities of art, which have been most affected by the effects of the pandemic.”

Tuscany, a popular destination

According to research from January 2022 by Bookiply, among the leaders in the management of tourist rentals, the Tuscany region is the third most popular destination in Italy. While in the last two years there have been mainly last minute bookings, this year already in January half of the holiday homes are booked for August 2022. Another sign of the vitality of the market in Italy is the 28% increase in the average price of holiday homes.

As always, BIT constantly monitors the market to present operators with the most promising business opportunities. With this in mind, from Sunday, April 10, to Tuesday April 12, 2022, the event will offer the most interesting solutions to the end user for extraordinary trips.

