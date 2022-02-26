Travel Agents of India to Meet Soon in Sri Lanka

The 66th convention of the Travel Agents Association of India, TAAI, will be held in Sri Lanka from April 19 to 22, 2022. This is good news for all the stakeholders in the two neighboring countries of Sri Lanka and India, which have enjoyed close ties for many years in a number of areas including culture and tourism.

With the event taking place on the seeming heels of the pandemic, it acquires even greater significance. According to the leaders of the travel bodies of both India and Sri Lanka, the convention will not only boost bilateral tourism but will also help the travel and tourism industry at the macro level.

There will be opportunities for both countries to showcase products from to other’s nation and the world at large.

TAAI is one of the oldest and biggest travel bodies in India. In the past, conventions of TAAI have been held on the island nation of Sri Lanka, but this year it acquires even greater importance as most nations have been hit by COVID-19 and are keen to revive travel and tourism.

A memorandum to hold the event has been signed by the TAAI leadership and important trade bodies of Sri Lanka, which have assured support and assistance to make the event a success. TAAI conventions, also known as the India Travel Congress, generally attract about 1,000 delegates. It will be watched with interest how many opt to go abroad for this event.

Traditionally, the conventions were held in cities of India such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkatta, Hyderabad, and Jaipur. However, in recent years events have also taken place abroad.

TAAI has a large membership of over 2,500 leading Indian companies that are actively involved with tourism. The association is actively involved with domestic and international airlines through its Airlines Council and also works closely with the India Government Ministry of Tourism as well as state tourism boards. It is a member of IATA’s Agency Program Joint Council (APJC) where matters on airline practices are actively debated.

Image courtesy of TAAI