Barbados is Opening Up with New Travel Protocols

One week after discontinuing its curfew, the Government of Barbados is announcing a series of updates to enhance travelers’ entry process into the country.

Effective Saturday, February 26, 2022, travelers to Barbados will have more options with the acceptance of Rapid Antigen tests for entry, once administered by a healthcare provider no more than one day prior to arrival in Barbados. Rapid Antigen Tests are widely available in Barbados’ primary source markets and results are typically returned within one hour.

Rapid Antigen Tests join the list of approved tests for entry in Barbados. Also accepted are COVID-19 PCR tests taken no more than 3 days prior to arrival in Barbados. The COVID-19 tests can be taken using samples administered by nasopharyngeal, oropharyngeal, nasal, anterior nares, or mid-turbinate swabs.

However, the following PCR tests will not be accepted:

1. Self-administered swabs are not accepted.

2. Shallow nasal swabs are not accepted.

3. Saliva tests are not accepted.

In addition, the Government of Barbados in-transit passengers will not be required to test in order to transit through Barbados.

Airport experience

Travelers can also expect to see changes to the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) experience. All paper forms previously distributed on board aircraft arriving in Barbados will be discontinued. In addition, travellers will once again utilize the more spacious main arrivals hall, instead of the temporary Gate 14-16 arrivals hall previously stood up to manage port health entry checks and testing during the pandemic.

For more information on Barbados’ travel protocols, visit barbadostravelprotocols.com.

Image courtesy of Sylvain Bigras from Pixabay