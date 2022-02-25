Can Online Travel Businesses Adapt to the “New Normal?”

The travel industry has faced an unprecedented downturn in recent times thanks to the global COVID-19 outbreak. Thankfully, it does indeed appear that things may be slowly returning to a semblance of normalcy. It is still a fact that certain regional and even nationwide restrictions are likely to remain in place until at least the end of 2021. This is particularly worrying for smaller online travel businesses, as they will inevitably find it difficult to cope with such limitations. Are there any ways in which firms can adapt to these situations?

Centralized License Management Software

Travel-based businesses tend to deal with multiple software vendors in order to satisfy their day-to-day customer relationship management requirements. The problem here is that without a centralized system, compliance and automation may be placed in jeopardy. Furthermore, in-house licensing costs will often rise as a result. A streamlined license management tool for travel firms can help to bridge the gaps between the concerns mentioned above. Not only will this reduce traditional costs, but employees can leverage the benefits of a more user-friendly system.

Choosing a Targeted Domain Name

Hundreds of travel-related portals are being created on a monthly basis. This can be problematic, as generic domain names will not garner the amount of online attention that is required. As opposed to common suffixes such as .com and .net, a new alternative known as .travel has become a possibility. This is important for two main reasons:

Visitors are more likely to remember a .travel domain name due to its direct relation to their search queries.

These suffixes can help to differentiate a website from its closest competitors.



Obtaining one of these names through a third-party registry service is normally straightforward and the costs are similar to those associated with a traditional suffix. Of course, it is always important to ensure that the proposed domain name in question has not been reserved by another firm.

Offering More Personalised Travel Services



In the past, many travelers were rightfully frustrated at receiving rather generic and impersonal solutions. We are not only referring to airlines and cruise ships in this case. Even the booking process left much to the imagination in regards to customization and user-friendly options. As the hotel reputation management firm Revfine notes, personalisation is now the name of the game.



Simply stated, customers wish to be treated as individuals as opposed to sales opportunities. They should be offered targeted solutions based upon their previous queries. Bespoke emails, access to live representatives and relevant offers all encompass a more user-friendly approach. Not only will these strategies help to ensure higher levels of engagement, but they are crucial in building brand recognition and loyalty over time.

A Brave New World

Although the travel sector has been reeling from the effects of the global health crisis, this situation should be viewed with a silver lining. There are now countless opportunities for smaller firms to augment their online presence and to build a solid customer base. Those who are able to adopt the methods outlined above should continue to perform well in the future.