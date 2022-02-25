editor·
Melanoma patients could avoid unnecessary surgeries and complications

Today, SkylineDx announced that their Merlin Test for melanoma patients would have been able to reduce over 59% of surgery-related complications by means of deselecting patients for surgery. The commercially available Merlin Test identifies melanoma patients that can safely forgo a sentinel lymph node biopsy (SLNB) surgery, a procedure used to determine metastatic spread of the cancer for staging purposes. In approximately 80% of patients the biopsy comes back negative for metastasis and could therefore have been avoided. Merlin addresses an important clinical unmet need by identifying these patients with a low risk of metastasis at diagnosis and can therefore not only reduce unnecessary surgeries but also associated complications. Results have been published in a peer-reviewed and scientific journal, the International Journal of Dermatology.

The authors investigated the rate of complications associated with the SLNB procedure. For a total of 558 patients, electronic medical records were analyzed to determine surgery related complications. Their data shows that SLNB-related complications are relatively common as 17.4% developed at least one complication. The most common complications were seroma (9.3%), infection/cellulitis (4.8%) and lymphedema (4.3%). Moreover, six patients (1.1%) sought help in a hospital’s emergency department within 30 days of surgery and nine patients (1.6%) were readmitted to the hospital within 30 days of surgery. Of the 558 patients, 279 (51%) had a Merlin Test Low-Risk result. Omission of SLNB surgery in these 279 patients would have decreased complications by 59.2%, in this cohort.

