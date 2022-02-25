First-of-its-Kind Blood-based Pan Cancer Early Detection Test

SeekIn Inc, the leader in blood-based cancer early detection and monitoring technology, today announced the CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark for SeekInCare® Cancer Detection Kit and is now ready to launch this test in European markets.

Nearly 10 million people died from cancer last year worldwide. The majority of cancers is found too late to be treated. Clinically validated cancer early screening tests can save lives, but only cover a few cancer types such as lung, colon, liver, breast, cervix and prostate with limited detection rate and specificity. A single test to effectively screen all cancers has been regarded as the ultimate goal for cancer screening for every person.

SeekIn has an artificial intelligence-based platform that uses insights from both private and public data to identify weak cancer DNA and protein signals in the blood and trace them back to a tissue of origin. SeekIn has patents on the algorithms to reduce background noise and reveal cancer signals in blood.

“This is a major step toward our mission to bring blood-based cancer early detection into mainstream cancer care management,” Mao Mao, M.D., Ph.D., SeekIn’s founder and CEO, said in a statement. “Cancer is part of my family and I have been dedicating myself to develop cutting-edge blood-based pan cancer early detection technologies since 2014. Inspired by our clinical study in 2 million women, we took a unique approach to capture the common genomic and epigenetic features of cancer in blood, which represents one of the three major technologies to screen multiple cancer types using a tube of blood. Combining with the conventional protein markers, this test will be able to detect dozens of cancer types in asymptomatic patients when cancer is more likely to be curable. CE Marking represents a significant milestone for SeekIn in bringing SeekInCare test to the patients and healthcare providers in Europe. We will continue our efforts to meet additional regulatory requirements in Europe, and to obtain regulatory approvals in the other territories such as China and Japan.”