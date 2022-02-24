WestJet Group announces new appointment to its Board of Directors

The WestJet Group is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Alex Cruz to its Board of Directors.

“It is my pleasure to officially welcome Álex to the WestJet Group’s Board at this moment in our history,” said Chris Burley, Chairman of the WestJet Group’s Board of Directors. “Álex’s impressive experience leading both full service and low-cost airlines make him an invaluable addition to our Board as the airline continues to improve its cost position to compete more vigorously with carriers of all sizes.”

“This appointment will help strategically position the WestJet Group as it emerges from the pandemic serving an even greater number of guests looking forward to travelling once again,” continued Burley.

Álex Cruz’s extensive experience includes his appointment in April of 2016 as the CEO and Chairman of British Airways.

Prior to that role, Mr. Cruz founded and served as the CEO of Clickair, a low-cost airline which he quickly grew before merging into Vueling in July of 2009; creating Spain’s second-largest airline with 163 destinations. Under Mr. Cruz’s leadership, Vueling became one of Europe’s most successful low-cost carriers.

Mr. Cruz commenced his professional career with American Airlines, where he held a variety of management roles, before founding his own aviation consulting company, where he led projects with airlines around the world, including British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Lufthansa, Delta, Continental and Ansett Australia, as well as travel companies like lastminute.com, BAA, Swissport and Amadeus.

“I am delighted to join the WestJet Group Board of Directors. Few carriers navigated the pandemic without issuing equity or debt or accepting sector-specific government support. It speaks to WestJet’s cost position, and I look forward to helping deliver even more value for guests.”

In 25 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 percent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.