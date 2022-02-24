Statement by Ukraine International Airlines

Ukraine International Airlines announces the suspension of scheduled and charter flights to and from Ukraine due to the closure of Ukrainian airspace for civilian airspace users until 23:59 on February 24, 2022, Kyiv time.

UIA maintains and will maintain liaison with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine. All UIA passengers and citizens of Ukraine who have found themselves abroad and must return to Ukraine must register on the state website of the State Registration of Ukrainian Citizens

Registered citizens will be provided with information about flights to these points and to points of arrival in Ukraine.

All current information on the further status of flights will be posted on the official UIA website. Passengers of canceled flights will be informed by e-mail or phone, which are specified in the reservation. Passengers, please, check the availability of relevant contact information at Ukraine International Airlines – e-mail, individual mobile phone number.

The following information on the flight plan will be provided on February 24, 2022 at 22:00 Kyiv time. The UIA team takes all possible measures to ensure the safety of our passengers.