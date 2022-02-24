Putin just threatened the West with war

According to an eTurboNews Source in Luhansk, the proclaimed Peoples Republic in Eastern Ukraine, a local TV channel quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin saying, that Russia will respond immediately to any interference by Western Military into the ongoing Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Putin added: Our response would be something never seen in history.

In the meantime, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talked to US President Biden. Biden has also been briefed by the US Secretary of State and Defense. He called the strike unprovoked and unjustified.

Biden will be meeting with G7 countries on Thursday to decide on more sanctions against Russia

The threat by President Putin was confirmed by BBC.

US Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said:

“President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia. This conflict must stop now.”