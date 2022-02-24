War in Ukraine: Massive full-scale attack

The Ukrainian President just declared Marshall Law for Ukraine. He talked to US President Biden to build an international coalition to assist in the Russian invasion of his country.

According to eTurboNews sources in Kyiv, the International Airport is under attack along with many other targets in Ukraine. The airspace over Ukraine is closed for civilian aircraft.

Massive traffic jams indicate people are fleeing to the countryside of the country.

Lines of people are seen at ATM machines trying to get cash.

Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine is under heavy attack with fire seen from artillery.

A two-line announcement on Russian RT said an operation was authorized by the Russian president was authorized.

Cannonade bombings are heard in Luhansk.

Within minutes attacks were reported not just in Donbas, but all over Ukraine.

Kiev, Odesa, Mariupol and Botispil Airport are under attack.

The situation is unclear and confusing at this time.

Forces are coming from all sides, some reports mention also Belarus.

According to Russian RT Russia already destroyed all Ukrainian Air Defence systems.

At this time attacks are ongoing in the Ukrainian capital in Kyiv and other strategic regions in Ukraine.

According to eyewitnesses, there was intense shelling in the center of the Capital City of Kyiv, and also in Odesa.

A massive explosion hit the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, a city on the Ukrainian side in the Donetsk region.

Russian troops have been confirmed in Mariupol and Odesa.

According to RT and the Russian Ministry of Defense, military facilities are being hit by Russian precision weapons. Putin said, civilians are not in danger, the targets are military facilities. At the same time, sirens were heard going off in Kyiv.

The Russian Navy has the port of Odesa in Ukraine under attack. Also heavy artillery and rocket barrage by BM-21 & BM-27 MRLS of Russian Army at Ukraine Army positions in Kramatorsk now.

Ukrainian soldiers are urged by Russia to lay down arms.

Отстрелы продолжаются по всей Украине: на видео Сумская область. pic.twitter.com/ar2cKfFp6I — SVTV NEWS (@svtv_news) February 24, 2022

eTN readers in Ukraine and Russia are encouraged to report breaking news using our link, WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Linkedin. We welcome videos in MP4. They can be sent on wetransfer.com to [email protected]

Report breaking news from Russia and Ukraine here

WATCH: Large explosions seen near Ukraine's Kharkiv after Putin declares war pic.twitter.com/pOnLsClXBs — BNO News (@BNONews) February 24, 2022

A reader from Ukraine writes: We need to deport Russians from all western countries to seize assets. Give those assets or the monetary value of those to Ukraine for their defense. We need to put our foot down to the point of no military.