Full-Scale War in Ukraine Unfolding: Eyewitness Reports

Marshall Law declared in Ukraine. President talks to US President Biden on building a global coalition

Khardiv
en English
The Ukrainian President just declared Marshall Law for Ukraine. He talked to US President Biden to build an international coalition to assist in the Russian invasion of his country.

According to eTurboNews sources in Kyiv, the International Airport is under attack along with many other targets in Ukraine. The airspace over Ukraine is closed for civilian aircraft.

Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine is under heavy attack with fire seen from artillery.

A two-line announcement on Russian RT said an operation was authorized by the Russian president was authorized.

Cannonade bombings are heard in Luhansk.

Within minutes attacks were reported not just in Donbas, but all over Ukraine.

Kiev, Odesa, Mariupol and Botispil Airport are under attack.

The situation is unclear and confusing at this time.

At this time attacks are ongoing in the Ukrainian capital in Kyiv and other strategic regions in Ukraine.

According to eyewitnesses, there was intense shelling in the center of the Capital City of Kyiv, and also in Odesa.

A massive explosion hit the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, a city on the Ukrainian side in the Donetsk region.

Russian troops have been confirmed in Mariupol and Odesa.

According to RT and the Russian Ministry of Defense, military facilities are being hit by Russian precision weapons.

The Russian Navy has the port of Odesa in Ukraine under attack. Also heavy artillery and rocket barrage by BM-21 & BM-27 MRLS of Russian Army at Ukraine Army positions in Kramatorsk now.

Ukrainian soldiers are urged by Russia to lay down arms.

  • A reader from Ukraine writes: We need to deport Russians from all western countries to seize assets. Give those assets or the monetary value of those to Ukraine for their defense. We need to put our foot down to the point of no military.
  • Stopppp this World War 3 don’t show that between pandemic and than this is making your life a living a hell u can’t even stand the people who’s loved ones are in Ukraine.
en English
