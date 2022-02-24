New Hemp Seed Oil Massage for Pain

BESO Wellness is launching the brand’s newest SKU, the seventh in their suite of functional topical products formulated with different constituents of cannabis and natural anti-inflammatory ingredients selected to address pain. In February, a hemp-seed oil activated massage topical Therapeutic Whip will become available at www.BESOHemp.com, retailing for $60.00 for a (1.7 ounce) jar. The hemp-only BESO Therapeutic Whip was created by the celebrity massage therapist, Megan Blackwell, whose pro athlete clients from the NBA, NFL and UFC come to her to help naturally address pain.

Recognized by the FDA as GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe), hemp seed oil is non-psychoactive and cold pressed extracted from the seeds of the hemp plant, Cannabis Sativa L. The hemp plant is different than the cannabis (marijuana) plant, which contains the infamously intoxicating tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Other functional ingredients include superlative anti-inflammatory and nutritive ingredients such as turmeric, tea tree, mustard and black seed oils. The Hemp BESO Therapeutic Whip emollients include African shea butter, Vitamin E and exotic elements such as frankincense and Myrrh, which together have been studied by the NIH (National Institutes of health) to address cancer.

“Hemp seed oil is used for many purposes including pain management and many clinical trials have included the use of hemp seed oil for hypertension, cardiac health effects, atopic dermatitis,” said BESO Wellness CEO, Megan Blackwell. “Because pro athletes use their body for a living, they all live with chronic pain and are on the constant search for natural methods to ease their pain. I have formulated a suite of balms, lotions and elixirs that supercharge the bodywork, and the 100% hemp is our newest.”