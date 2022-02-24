editor·
New mobile application for Substance Use Disorder recovery

New mobile application for Substance Use Disorder recovery
iTether Technologies, Inc. and Cornerstone Healing Center, a provider based in Scottsdale, AZ have announced an agreement to implement iTether’s care coordination platform for patients receiving Substance Use Disorder (SUD) treatment. Cornerstone will use the iTether mobile application to remotely monitor, engage, and motivate clients following treatment as they reintegrate into their new life, substance free.         

“Cornerstone is at the cutting-edge of delivering addiction recovery services, and we’re thrilled to bring patients more tools to extend the continuum of care beyond the inpatient and outpatient settings” said Brad Wilde, Founder and CEO of iTether. “We’re losing far too many Americans each day to fentanyl overdose – a historic amount, actually – and making recovery accessible via a mobile application is exactly where this new, younger generation of recovering peoples are heading. I commend Cornerstone for their commitment to innovation on behalf of their clients.”

Marcus Clark, Chief Operations Officer at Cornerstone said, “We’re always evaluating new ways to stay connected to clients as they move through the early stages of recovery. The fact is, not everyone can remain in town or continue with each level of service we deliver. iTether’s mobile application provides us the unique opportunity to delivery our curriculum and maintain that vital connection to our staff digitally, even at great distances. The ability to interact and build our own Alumni network utilizing the app’s features is exciting as well. We’re looking forward to the impact of increasing accountability and improving long-term outcomes for our clients.”

