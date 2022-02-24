editor·
Good Results in Patients with Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Kodiak Sciences Inc. today announced top-line results from its randomized, double-masked, active comparator-controlled Phase 2b/3 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy, durability and safety of KSI-301, a novel antibody biopolymer conjugate, in treatment-naïve subjects with neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration.

The trial randomized 559 participants, approximately 80% of whom were enrolled in the United States. The study had two treatment arms: KSI-301 5mg on a flexible long-interval regimen and aflibercept 2mg on a fixed short-interval regimen. In the study, three monthly loading doses were administered to all subjects at 0-, 4- and 8-weeks. Subjects on aflibercept were then treated at fixed 2-month intervals. Subjects on KSI-301 were assessed starting 3 months after the completion of the loading phase (i.e. beginning at 20 weeks) and, based on predefined disease activity criteria, were treated every 3-, 4-, or 5-months. As a result, patients in the KSI-301 group did not receive dosing more frequently than every 3 months at any point in the study after the loading phase. The primary endpoint of the study was the average change in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) score (a measure of the best vision a person can achieve when reading letters on an eye chart, including with correction such as glasses) from baseline at year 1. For the assessment of the primary efficacy endpoint, KSI-301 patients in all three groups (dosed every 3, 4 or 5 months) were pooled together and their BCVA was compared as a group to the aflibercept group (dosed every 2 months).

The results show that, although KSI-301 demonstrated strong durability and was safe and well tolerated, it did not meet the primary efficacy endpoint of showing non-inferior visual acuity gains for subjects dosed on extended regimens compared to aflibercept given every eight weeks.

A pre-specified secondary analysis at year 1 assessing durability showed 59% of patients in the KSI-301 arm achieved five-month dosing with visual acuity gains and anatomic improvements comparable to the overall aflibercept group.

KSI-301 was safe and well tolerated in the study, with no new safety signals identified.

