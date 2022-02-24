Ukraine International Airlines evacuating Indians from Ukraine

Ukraine International Airlines is working closely with the India Embassy in Ukraine and authorities in India to facilitate the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine. As of yesterday morning, 4 flights have already been finalized for the coming week and at least 2 more are in the pipeline.

The airline is working with MEA and DGCA officials to ensure additional flights can be added on an urgent basis. Mr. Sergey Fomenko, Executive Vice President for Commerce at Ukraine International Airlines said: “We are committed to providing our best support to Indian travelers wanting to return urgently because of the latest advisories.”

“We are assessing the situation daily and are doing everything necessary to ensure we prioritize safety of passengers.”

UIA has also increased the capacity of aircraft on popular European routes due to temporary cancellation of flights of some foreign carriers to and from Ukraine. Currently, the UIA route network covers all key European destinations and passengers can fly to Munich, London, Prague, Barcelona, Larnaca, Milan, Geneva, Vilnius, and Chisinau.

“UIA operates daily flights to Paris and Amsterdam, so thanks to UIA’s codesharing partnership with KLM/Air France, passengers are provided with convenient transit through major European hubs,” said UIA CEO Yevhenii Dykhne during a press conference at the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine on topical issues of air transport in Ukraine yesterday.

In addition, UIA and its partner airline provide convenient connections through Boryspil International Airport to Dnipro, Kharkiv, Lviv, Odesa, and Zaporishia.

UIA has a local office in New Delhi, run by its General Sales Agent in India, STIC Travel Group. “Our UIA India team is working round the clock to facilitate the evacuation. We have been servicing this route for a long time and are trying our best to work with all the student specialists, travel agents, universities, and colleges, in addition to official channels, to ensure all Indians wanting to return have access to UIA flights,” said Ms. Isha Goyal, CEO of STIC Travel Group.

