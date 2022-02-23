Harry Johnson·
The safest countries in the world to relocate to in 2022

New study looked at factors including healthcare, infrastructure, personal safety, digital security and environmental security to reveal the safest countries to relocate to. 

The ranking of the top 5 safest countries in the world in 2022:

  • 1. Denmark
  • 2. Iceland
  • 3. Canada
  • 4. Japan
  • 5. Singapore

Denmark 

This Scandinavian country tops our list as the safest country in the world. It has a low crime rate and there’s almost no risk of natural disaster. People enjoy good access to high-quality healthcare in Denmark, with the country spending over the EU average on healthcare – 10.1% of GDP. It also aims to recycle 70% of all its waste by 2024. 

Iceland

Iceland has a very low level of crime, especially violent crime, making it one of the safest countries in the world. Air pollution in Iceland is much lower than the OECD average and nearly all homes have energy from renewable sources.

Canada

Canada is well-known for its outdoor lifestyle and green spaces. It ranks above average for environmental quality and life expectancy for Canadians is above the OECD Average. 

Further findings: 

  • Spain is the safest country in the world for lone female travelers. It’s followed by Singapore, Ireland, Austria and Switzerland. 
  • Canada was rated the safest travel destination for members of the LGBT community. 
  • Qatar has the lowest crime rate in the world, followed by the UAE, according to statistics. Venezuela has the highest crime rate.

The study experts gave some tips on staying safe abroad: 

When picking a new country to relocate or travel to there are many important factors to consider, an important one being safety.

Always make sure to get a good understanding of your destination before you go including any risks or cultural sensitivities to watch out for. 

Keep your accommodation secure, make sure all windows and doors are locked while you are out and don’t keep all your money or valuables on your person as pickpocketing is unfortunately very common in tourist destinations.

