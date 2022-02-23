Bladder and bowel control through nerve stimulation

Medtronic plc today announced it received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for InterStim X™ ― the next generation of the InterStim™ portfolio’s recharge-free device – and it is available immediately. InterStim systems are the standard of care in advanced therapy options, and the most personalized system, to deliver sacral neuromodulation (SNM) therapy. Now the only SNM system backed by 90+ clinical studies, 1,000+ clinical articles, 350,000 patients treated and 25 years of experience, also offers patients a decade or more of treatment with either the new recharge-free InterStim X device, or the rechargeable InterStim™ Micro device. Both devices are used in the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), chronic fecal incontinence (FI), and non-obstructive urinary retention.

“Countless people suffer from symptoms of bladder and bowel control conditions and thanks to significant recent technology advancements, SNM therapy is becoming a more popular option for patients,” said Jannah H. Thompson, M.D., FPMRS, president of the Society of Women in Urology, and urologist at Urologic Consultants in Grand Rapids, Michigan. “This is not your grandmother’s therapy. It’s exciting to tell patients about the personalized, discreet, smart tech-enabled InterStim choices they now have for long-term relief.”

“We’re on a mission to expand access to proven nerve stimulation therapies through technology advancements like InterStim X, InterStim Micro, SureScan MRI technology and the smart programmer, by offering patients personalized therapy options and by reaching them through direct-to-consumer marketing,” said Mira Sahney, president of the Pelvic Health business, which is part of the Neuroscience Portfolio at Medtronic. “As we celebrate 25 years of InterStim this year, we’re bullish about our next chapter in patient-focused therapy innovation.”

More than 37 million adults in the United States — almost one in six — suffer from overactive bladder (OAB),1,2 and nearly 18 million Americans — about one in 12 — are living with fecal incontinence.3,4 Many sufferers limit their lives socially, professionally, and personally.5 However, as many as 45% who suffer from symptoms do not seek treatment and as many as seven in 10 stop using medications within six months due to intolerable side effects or unsatisfying results.