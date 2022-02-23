New Study Targeting Moderate to Severe Osteoarthritis of the Knee

Ageless Biotech, Inc. Sheridan, WY a biotech company created to bring stem cell-based therapeutics to market, has acquired a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for the treatment of Osteoarthritis of the Knee.

The Arthritis Foundation has described Osteoarthritis as a “chronic disease … with no cure.” Over a decade ago in 2009 ABC News published, medical care for osteoarthritis patients in the United States costs $185.5 billion a year.

In just a short 4 years, from the 2009 Arthritis Foundation report the cost of OA in the USA doubled as published in 2013 by the CDC report that annual Osteoarthritis costs “were $303.5 billion or 1% of the 2013 US Gross Domestic Product (GDP).”

The President of Ageless Biotech, Inc, Vince Liguori points out, “the acquisition of a Stage II OA of the Knee Clinical Trial allows us to start trials more rapidly with plans to start by the end of March 2022. This FDA Accepted IND allows Ageless Biotech to bring an Osteoarthritis Stem Cell product to both Physicians and Patients rapidly.”

The Ageless Biotech IND utilizes minimally manipulated Adipose Derived Stem Cells without enzymes or other chemicals through a proprietary process of a well-known method referred to as Stromal Vascular Fraction (SVF) which creates a matrix of live human cells. Ageless Biotech plans to prove the regenerative properties of the Ageless Biotech SVF Product before the end of this FDA Accepted Clinical Study while at the same time demonstrating the safety and minimal downtime for a patient. Ageless Biotech believes that millions of annual knee surgeries will be replaced with one simple knee injection. While we believe this technology will eventually be licensed to physicians for mass distribution, we are feverishly exploring “off the shelf” HLA Type Compliant options to compliment such therapies in the “not so distant” future.

BioXstem National Sales Director, and Ageless Biotech Board Member Jon Youngs put it best by stating, “We at BioXstem are so excited to be an active Ageless Biotech investor in that now we are not just talking about it. We can actually say that we are actively taking part in an FDA IND and part of the leadership advancing medicine.”