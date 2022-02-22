Largest wildlife safari outside Africa opens in UAE’s Sharjah

HH Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has stressed that development projects in Sharjah are carefully planned and implemented in a way that maintains the environmental nature of the Central Region, including its deserts, trees, plants and animals that the Emirate is keen to preserve. This is being achieved alongside development in various sectors – infrastructure, culture, tourism, heritage, economy and sports, etc.

The Sharjah Ruler made these remarks after inaugurating the Sharjah Safari on February 17. The largest safari in the world outside Africa, it is located within the Bardi Reserve in Al Dhaid, extending over an area of 8 square kilometers.

The Ruler of Sharjah, accompanied by officials and dignitaries, later toured the Sharjah Safari and was briefed about its various facilities and attractions. The Sharjah Safari is set to become an unparalleled natural reserve and tourist attraction in the UAE and the region. The Ruler was briefed on the multiple facilities and services of the Safari offering the visitors and residents a real African safari experience. The Sharjah Safari boasts 12 natural environments, each representing a specific region in Africa and replicating the life and terrain of the brown continent and its unique animals and birds.

HH Sheikh Dr Sultan Al Qasimi pointed out that the Sharjah Safari project, which began five years ago, cost approximately Dh1 billion, is environment-friendly and is aimed at protecting the environment of the region. It offers a carefully created natural habitat to help the various species of animals and plants live and reproduce. “The Safari will also provide around 300 jobs for young people in the region,” he said.

The Sharjah Ruler noted that the Emirate is implementing several other key projects in the Central Region, such as Al Maleha area and Al Dhaid Fort and Al Bathaa Lake, which will host rowing competitions and ensure water supply in the region. The Emirate is also developing pastures and other wildlife reserves in the area. He referred to the Sharjah Sports City, located on the Sharjah-Al Dhaid Road, which is being developed with world-class facilities and infrastructure to host various competitions, including swimming and rowing etc.

The Ruler stressed that the Emirate of Sharjah has been keen to preserve its heritage, values and traditions, and promoting its authentic identity. He called on all Emiratis to assume their national responsibility, take care of their families and children, and be proud of their religion and the country.

The Sharjah Ruler thanked all those who took part in ensuring the success of the Sharjah Safari project, including engineers, experts and specialists as well as administrators and guides.