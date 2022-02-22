Harry Johnson·
Business Travel
0 Comments·2 min read

‘Workcation’ is not a cure for vacation deprivation

Despite the nearly universal belief that regular vacations are critical to people's health and wellbeing, the research shows that people struggle to fully unplug from work

The results of the latest annual Vacation Deprivation study were released today, showing that Canadians took two fewer vacation days (16 days) than the global average in 2021 (18 days), leaving the majority feeling vacation deprived (55%) and more burned out than ever (71%). Surveying more than 14,500 working adults across 16 countries, the 2022 report also sheds light on the uncomfortable reality that pandemic-era flexible work arrangements can make it more difficult to unplug (45%), blurring the boundaries between time on and off the clock.

While many Canadians made the best of this new-found flexibility by taking a “workcation” (travelling to a new destination and working remotely), most don’t consider these to be “true” vacations (80%). Furthermore, even as most Canadians (74%) enjoy feeling “unproductive” during their vacations, over a third (34%) bring along their work laptops and one-in-four (25%) frequently joined Zoom calls while OOO.

Despite the nearly universal belief that regular vacations are critical to people’s health and wellbeing, the research shows that people struggle to fully unplug from work. Instead, they try and do it all, checking email from the pool and taking work calls while out of office. This study is a reminder that vacations should be a time to rest, recharge and prioritize the things that really matter. After all, work can wait.

Breaking Bad Vacation Habits

From reconnecting with loved ones to easing burn out, research consistently underscores the benefits of vacation. However, more than a few bad habits are preventing Canadians from having the fulfilling travel experiences they deserve – and it’s time to break them.

  • Not setting boundaries: 43% of Canadians admitted to including their cell phone number in their out-of-office reply for their co-workers or clients, inviting interruptions during valuable time off. Breaking the habit of being easily available, when possible, ensures vacation time stays sacred.
  • Leaving vacation days behind: Canadians took 16 vacation days in 2021 with a third (30%) leaving vacation days unused.
  • Hustling without breaks: 37% of Canadians admitted to feeling guilty when they don’t do anything “productive” while on vacation. 36% used some of their time off doing a side hustle and, on average, Canadians used 2 vacation days last year to take care of a sick family member, go to a doctor’s appointment or run errands.
  • Asking permission to take time off: 39% of Canadians feel guilty having coworkers cover their work and 33% still feel the need to apologize or make excuses for taking time off, despite most agreeing their colleagues are supportive of them using their vacation time (76%).
