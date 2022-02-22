Pegasus goes live with IATA’s Travel Pass on international routes

After signing an agreement with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to be the first airline in Turkey to trial IATA’s Travel Pass, Pegasus Airlines has now successfully completed the app’s trial period and signed a commercial agreement with IATA to be among the first airlines in the world to go live with the launch of the app on international routes.

IATA’s Travel Pass, which allows guests to digitally store and manage their health-related documents required for international travel, such as their COVID-19 test results and vaccine certificates, can be used while travelling to many countries on Pegasus’ international flight network.

Pegasus Airlines‘ guests can download the app free of charge and continue safely with their travels.

The IATA Travel pass combines the verification of health information in a single digital app, while allowing guests to securely and easily verify that they meet the COVID-19-related country entry requirements that have been changing throughout the pandemic.

Within the scope of the app, that has been designed to protect the privacy of its users due to the sensitive nature of health-related data, the data is stored on the mobile phones of the guests instead of any central database.

This gives users full control over the sharing of their personal information.

Pegasus Airlines is a Turkish low-cost carrier headquartered in the Kurtköy area of Pendik, Istanbul with bases at several Turkish airports.

IATA Travel Pass is a mobile app that helps travelers to store and manage their verified certifications for COVID-19 tests or vaccines.

It is more secure and efficient than current paper processes used to manage health requirements (the International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis, for example).

This is important given the potentially enormous scale of testing or vaccine verifications that will need to be securely managed.