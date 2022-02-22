Radisson Joins Hotel Groups with aggressive new hotel openings in the Asia Pacific Region

Almost every major international hotel group in the world, such as Marriott, Hyatt, Centara, IHG, and others had been reporting about expansion in the Asia Pacific region, specifically China, despite the pandemic.

Radisson Hospitality, Inc. is an American multinational hospitality company. It started as a division of Carlson Companies, which owned Radisson Hotels, Country Inns & Suites, and other brands. This group is pulling behind the big ones in expanding into this lucrative market.

In a press statement released today, Radisson Hotel Group is advertising its services citing its expansion path in 2021 as it added 137 new hotels to its portfolio reaching 191 hotels in operation in the region.

The Group’s master brand development agreements in China are playing a pivotal role in expediting its global growth strategy. In partnership with Jin Jiang International and its subsidiaries, 122 new hotels and resorts were signed in 2021 covering four brands in the market.

The Group also signed 15 hotels as it continues its growth momentum in key markets in the region such as Australia, India, and a market entrance into Papua New Guinea. Radisson Hotel Group’s core brands expanded their footprint with the signing of Radisson Collection Hotel, Yangtze Shanghai, the anthology of iconic lifestyle hotels. Six upscale Radisson and upper-upscale Radisson Blu properties were signed in China and India, including Radisson Hotel, Beijing Daxing Airport, Radisson Blu Hotel Changyuan, and Radisson Blu Resort & Spa New Gurugram. In the upper-midscale sector, four new Park Inn by Radisson hotels were added in India, located in Vellore, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, and Jharkhand.

Radisson Hotel Group’s Asia Pacific portfolio now totals 365 properties – 191 operational and 174 under development

Radisson Individuals, the “soft brand” continues to attract independent hotels and small chains seeking global scale whilst retaining their independence and flexibility. The brand expanded into new destinations across India, Australia, and Papua New Guinea with four properties added to the portfolio. This includes Grand Papua Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals in Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea.

The Group celebrated the opening of 41 new hotels and resorts in 2021. Radisson Collection made its debut in the Asia Pacific with the opening of five fantastic properties in China, located in Shanghai, Nanjing, and Wuxi. Other key openings included Radisson Blu Resort Vishakhapatnam, Radisson Hotel Tianjin Aqua City, Park Plaza Beijing, Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod, The Oasis Mussoorie, a member of Radisson Individuals, and Radisson RED Chandigarh Mohali, which marked this cutting-edge concept’s first operational hotel in India.