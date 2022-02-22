Russian Armed Forces are now marching into Eastern Ukraine: Fireworks!

Russian Soldiers are currently marching into the by Moscow newly recognized People Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in Western Ukraine.

Every country in the world, except for Russia sees this region as a rebel-occupied region of Western Ukraine, known also as Donbas – but there is a first exception, tactical or with good intention?

The fact remains that this region was in the status quo for 8 years since 2014. Literally cut off from the rest of Ukraine, Ukrainian citizens in Luhansk and Donetsk only received services from Ukraine in establishing a second resident in the unoccupied part of the country. Getting a Ukrainian passport was almost impossible, changing citizenship to Russian was an easier task. Therefore ten thousands 0f Western Ukrainian living in Donbas fled the region and became Russian citizens.

“This war has been going on for 8 years, a lot longer then World War II. We are scared, but we feel comfortable to see Russian support for our situation.” , told D. eTurboNews from Luhansk.

People in Donetsk and Luhansk had no access to international mail, to international banking or any Ukrainian services, like health care, retirement money and more.

People in Donetsk and Luhansk always spoke Russian as a first language, since many originally settled in this former wealthy region of Ukraine as Russian workers that were sent there after World War II during the Soviet Union.

This situation is an ideal storm and ideal situation for Russian president Vladimir Putin to justify his military to “secure the peace” in Donbas. This “secure of peace” is now in progress after the newly recognized Donetsk and Lugansk Republics were officially recognized by the Russian Union.

Footage on Russian friendly Telegram and VK show fireworks in Luhansk and Donetsk celebrating the new independent recognized by Russia.

Cars were seen racing on major streets honking and passengers waiving.

https://t.me/rtnews/20745?single

A eTurboNews reporter who was orgininally from Donbas, talked to a resident in Luhansk and was not able to confirm an open celebration, but a scared citizen barricaded in his apartment.

Decrees just published call for Russian “peacekeeping” missions to be sent immediately to the newly recognized territories. At the same time, Russian media full of reports of “Ukrainian attacks.”

While the treaties of friendship and cooperation between Russia and the newly recognized republics of Donetsk and Lugansk are still in the draft stage, the Russian State Duma has released the proposed documents on Monday, showing that they will include common defense against external aggression and the right to use each other’s military infrastructure, among other things.

The State Duma draft treaties of friendship and mutual assistance with both newly recognized states – due to last at least 10 years – have now been published on the legislature’s website.

Article 11 envisions free movement of citizens between the contracting parties, and obligates both Russia and the republics to “develop and implement an agreed set of measures to regulate the regime of entry into and exit from their territory of citizens of third countries.”

Article 13 also obligates the contracting parties to protect the “ethnic, linguistic, cultural and religious identity of national minorities in their territories and create conditions to preserve and develop” these identities while guaranteeing individual and collective minority rights “without being subjected to any attempts of assimilation against their will.”

Donetsk and Lugansk declared independence from Ukraine in 2014.

Each of the two republics is seeking full autonomy from the central government and have their self-proclaimed presidents.

The regions have been locked in armed conflict with Kyiv’s army since a Kremlin-backed armed uprising following Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. The armed conflict between fighters in Donbas with the Ukrainian army has been going on ever since, killing more than 14,000 people. A Malaysian Airlines passenger jet was shot down over Donbas in 2014 killing everyone on board.

Denis Pushilin, elected in 2018 at an election disputed by Kyiv, is the leader of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic, while Leonid Pasechnik is the leader of the Luhansk separatist region.

In the meantime and according to US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in China about developments in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. The Secretary underscored the need to preserve Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Accoding to a US State Department press statement from Monday, the U.S. Department of State is again taking action for the safety and security of U.S. citizens, including our personnel.

For security reasons, Department of State personnel currently in Lviv, Ukraine will spend the night in Poland. Our personnel will regularly return to continue their diplomatic work in Ukraine and provide emergency consular services.

They will continue to support the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian government, coordinating on diplomatic efforts. The United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s aggression is unwavering. The fact that we are taking prudent precautions for the sake of the safety of U.S. government personnel and U.S. citizens, as we do regularly worldwide, in no way undermines our support for, or our commitment to, Ukraine. Our commitment to Ukraine transcends any one location.

We strongly reiterate our recommendation to U.S. citizens to depart Ukraine immediately. The security situation in Ukraine continues to be unpredictable throughout the country and may deteriorate with little notice. There is a strong likelihood that any Russian military operations would severely restrict commercial air travel. Russian troops have continued to move closer to the border in what looks like plans for an invasion at any moment. There have been reports of increased ceasefire violations in Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk in recent days. And Russia has ordered troops to deploy into the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine.

U.S. citizens who choose to remain in these areas despite our advice to depart Ukraine immediately should remain vigilant and alert to their surroundings. In the event of an attack, U.S. citizens should seek shelter in a hardened structure and monitor major news outlets for guidance on when it is safe to move.