Hand Sanitizers Now Being Recalled

Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert. Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.
|Product
|Health Risk
|Company
|NPN or DIN
|Lot Number
|Expiry Date
|Action Taken
|Alcohol Antiseptic 80% (v/v) Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer
|Contains undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels
|Rock Spirits / The Newfoundland Distillery Company
|80098012
|All
|All
|Product recalled by company
|Fighting Spirit
|Contains undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels
|The Newfoundland Distillery Company
|80097930
|20135
|2022-05
|Product recalled by company
|Rapid Protectant Hand Sanitizer Gel
|Not properly labelled (including missing risk statements and information for vulnerable population)
|D&L Distribution and Logistic Services Inc.
|80110818
|C-19B A2021 C-2021
|2023-04
|Product recalled by company