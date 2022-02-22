editor·
Hand Sanitizers Now Being Recalled

Hand Sanitizers Now Being Recalled
Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert. Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

ProductHealth RiskCompanyNPN or DINLot NumberExpiry DateAction Taken
Alcohol Antiseptic 80% (v/v) Topical Solution Hand SanitizerContains undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levelsRock Spirits /  The Newfoundland Distillery Company80098012AllAllProduct recalled by company
Fighting SpiritContains undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levelsThe Newfoundland Distillery Company80097930201352022-05Product recalled by company
Rapid Protectant Hand Sanitizer GelNot properly labelled (including missing risk statements and information for vulnerable population)D&L Distribution and Logistic Services Inc.80110818C-19B A2021 C-20212023-04Product recalled by company
