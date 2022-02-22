Add Some Spice to Your Life at Sandals Grenada Resort

Located in the heart of Grenada’s exclusive Pink Gin Beach, in an exotic island paradise where the intoxicating scent of spices and tropical blossoms add the finishing touches to a romantic getaway, Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa defies all conventions of traditional design to create an exceptional resort.

Grenada is the main island of nine inhabited islands in the Saint Vincent and Grenadines archipelago of the southeastern Caribbean Sea. Besides being known for its wide variety of spices, there’s much more to discover, including exotic beaches, unique dive experiences in the world’s first underwater sculpture park, and the unrivaled pampering of the all-inclusive Sandals Grenada luxury resort.

Sandals Grenada takes innovation beyond the realm of imagination to create an extraordinary adults-only resort unlike anything ever before experienced. Here there are pools in the sky, living rooms in swimming pools, private plunge pools, cascading waterfalls, meandering river pools, spa-style bathrooms, and Butler Elite Service.

Sandals Grenada’s culinary offerings are unique in the Caribbean. Culinary treasures are served here, from the streets of Rome to the delights of the sea to Sandals gourmet steakhouse. Whether guests crave an evening of fine dining, casual lunch at a poolside stone-oven pizzeria, breakfast at a whimsical patisserie, or an evening at a lively teppanyaki table, the ten restaurants cater for the right cuisine and ambience for every taste.

Fantastic beaches

Grenada is full of fantastic beaches and one of the most popular is Grand Anse Beach on the southwest coast near the capital. It is very spacious and also offers a few shaded areas. Morne Rouge Beach is also very pretty and a bit quieter than most. For a more private beach experience, places like L’anse aux Epines, St Patrick’s or St David’s are recommended, which have many small beaches that you can largely have to yourself. However, a 4×4 vehicle is required to access some of these beaches. Pink Gin Beach, where Sandals Grenada is located, is also a great place to spend a relaxing day at the beach.

Other beach highlights include La Sagesse, which is part of the Las Sagesse Nature Center, Bathway Beach on the northeast end of the island, and Levera Beach in the 450-acre Levera National Park. There is another special feature here: Levera Beach has a large population of leatherback turtles, making it a unique place to observe these beautiful animals. As these are the largest living reptiles and have declined over the years to the point where they are on the verge of extinction, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity! Levera Beach also offers great views of the three offshore islands of Sugar Loaf, Green and Sandy Island.

Unforgettable diving experiences

As you can imagine, the island is just as beautiful under the water as it is on land. There are over 30 dive sites off the coast of Grenada.

At the Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa, both experienced divers and newcomers can discover the fascinating underwater world of the island. Sandals Resorts offers one of the largest dive programs in the Caribbean and has been voted one of the top five dive operators in the Western Hemisphere by PADI®. Those who already have a PADI® diving certificate can explore the colorful underwater world at no extra cost: Sandals offers professional diving equipment, including high-quality scuba tanks, regulators, exchange masks, Deep Blue Fins® diving fins, Newton submersible boats and PADI®-certified instructors on every dive . Up to two dives per day are included in the travel price for PADI®-certified divers. And for newcomers, Sandals offers an introductory Discover Scuba Diving program with PADI®-certified divers for a fee.

But don’t take our word for it

Who better to ask than people who have already experienced this heady luxury resort? Said Rapunzel1122 on TripAdvisor 3 months ago, in one word: “Phenomenal.” She goes on to say: “Absolutely amazing… I’m at a loss of words to express how truly beautiful this place was. The food was diverse enough so plenty of options there. Staff was wonderful, I was blessed enough to get a great rep named Gabrielle that worked in the front desk but made sure everything was too my liking. Including my surprise birthday antics for my bf. As my first Sandals trip, this lived up to the hype especially experiencing other places by different companies. So much so, we’ve booked another while on site.”

Joshua F said on Google 2 months ago: “Cannot put into words how perfect this resort and vacation was. The grounds are impeccably manicured and the only thing nicer than the accommodations are the staff! Jon, Chris, & Vernessa are a dream team and made it hard to leave. Magical island – looking forward to returning and visiting it once we are able to!”

