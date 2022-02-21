Two pilots and a man on the ground killed in Iran plane crash

According to local media reports, Iranian army fighter jet aircraft crashed near a school in an urban area in Tabriz, Iran, killing both pilots and a civilian who sitting in a parked vehicle at the site of the crash.

Local army official told state media at the site of the crash that the aircraft – an F5 jet used for training – crashed due to “technical issues.”

The official praised the pilots of the crashed jet for “sacrificing” themselves as they managed to avoid residential areas and land the plane in an open area next to a sports complex.

“These two pilots laid down their lives so the plane wouldn’t hit residential areas. They could have ejected but they stayed and managed to veer it toward a non-residential area,” he said.

In addition to hitting the civilian’s car, the plane hit the side of a school that was empty due to COVID-19 restrictions, the official said.

An army spokesman confirmed the official’s account and said the incident took place at approximately 8am (04:30 GMT).

The Northrop F-5 is a family of supersonic light fighter aircraft initially designed as a privately funded project in the late 1950s by Northrop Corporation. There are two main models, the original F-5A and F-5B Freedom Fighter variants and the extensively updated F-5E and F-5F Tiger II variants. The design team wrapped a small, highly aerodynamic fighter around two compact and high-thrust General Electric J85 engines, focusing on performance and a low cost of maintenance. Smaller and simpler than contemporaries such as the McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II, the F-5 cost less to procure and operate, making it a popular export aircraft.

Iran received its first 11 F-5As and two F-5Bs in February 1965 which were then declared operational in June 1965.

Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company currently produces three aircraft, the Azarakhsh, Saeqeh, and Kowsar, derived from the F-5.