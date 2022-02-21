Harry Johnson·
US embassy warns Americans in Russia about terror attacks threat

US citizens in Russia have been warned about possible threats of terror attacks in Moscow and Saing Petersburg.

American embassy in Moscow issued a press statement on its official website urging US citizens in Russia to be alert in Russia’s major cities and the regions close to the border between Russia and Ukraine.

“According to media sources, there have been threats of attacks against shopping centers, railway and metro stations, and other public gathering places in major urban areas, including Moscow and St. Petersburg as well as in areas of heightened tension along the Russian border with Ukraine,” the embassy said in a press statement.

The embassy recommended US nationals follow publications in international mass media, avoid places of public gathering, inform their friends and families about their security, avoid contacts with unknown persons, and “stay alert in locations frequented by tourists/Westerners.”

