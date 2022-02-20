What Pandemic? Travel to Turkey this Summer!

Bringing together millions of tourists with Turkey’s cities of exquisite beauty, Turkish Airlines will contribute greatly to the 2022 summer season with tourism-focused flights. Flag carrier airline will operate 388 direct weekly flights to 47 cities in 29 countries from Antalya, Dalaman, Bodrum-Milas, and İzmir and carry Turkey to the center of tourism in the region.

Managing a successful performance despite the travel restrictions of countries during the pandemic, Turkish Airlines is planning to increase the velocity of its rise to the skies with direct flights planned for the summer season. It is expected that with short travel times along with high comfort, these direct flights will be an important factor when it comes to the decision of foreign tourists.

Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat; “Our Country Will be the Focus of World’s Tourism This Year.”

On the tourism-focused flights for the summer season, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat stated; “Our tourism destinations are centers of attraction for the region with their unparalleled natural beauty and trusted tourism standards. Flight demands from all over the world are increasing even more as the summer season is approaching. As the flag carrier airline, we are aiming to bring foreign tourists with Turkey as their destination to the south of our country with direct flights and the comfort of Turkish Airlines. We will continue to proudly fly our flag while contributing to the economy of our country with our direct flights.”

Demand is Higher Than Pre-pandemic

Preparing its flight plans by carefully analyzing the travel demands of its guests, the global carrier will operate a record number of tourism focused flights during the summer of 2022 with the increased attention of foreign tourists for Turkey along with countries relaxing travel restrictions. Operating 83 flights to 30 destinations during 2019 which was the most successful year before the pandemic, Turkish Airlines now prepares to operate 140 direct flights to 38 destinations during the same period of this year.

Starting its international flights in 2020, AnadoluJet will open its wings for the country’s tourism during this year as well. Successful brand will carry tourists to holiday destinations in Mediterranean and Aegean with 248 weekly flights from 39 destinations abroad.

United Kingdom, Germany, Lebanon, Russia, and Israel are at the forefront of the high demand for summer travel from travel agencies and passengers. AnadoluJet will operate 72 frequencies to 8 destinations in Germany, 35 frequencies to 2 destinations in the UK, and 24 frequencies to 1 destination in Lebanon every week. As for the Turkish Airlines, global carrier will operate most of its direct tourism flights to United Kingdom (46 frequencies) and Russia (22 frequencies).