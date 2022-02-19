Carnival, Holland America and Seabourn participate in new CDC program

Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line and Seabourn confirmed that they will participate in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated program for cruise ships operating in US waters.

Carnival, Holland America and Seabourn are advising guests of the following changes:

Effective with cruises departing Mar. 1, masks on board will be recommended but not required. There may, however, be certain venues and events where masks will be required.

Effective with cruises departing March 1, additional flexibility in pre-cruise testing requirements will become available.

Carnival will also continue to meet the standard of vaccinated cruises, but children under five years old will not be included in any vaccinated guest calculation, and thus will not be required to receive an exemption to sail.

“We have had a very successful restart of guest operations thanks to the support of our guests, the commitment of our shipboard team, and the effective protocols we have put in place,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “The public health situation has continued to improve, providing confidence about these changes. Our protocols will evolve as we continue to remain dedicated to protecting the public health of our guests, crew and the communities we visit.”

“Since resuming operations, Holland America Line has created a safe and healthy environment on board for our guests and teams, helping cruising to become among the safest forms of socializing and travel,” said Gus Antorcha, President, Holland America Line. “With improving public health conditions, we are able to make these changes with confidence. We will continue to monitor the situation and are well-prepared to adjust to evolving circumstances while protecting the safety of our guests, team members and the communities we visit.”

Seabourn also confirmed that its highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of its guests, team members, and the people and communities the ships visit.