Infant Formula Food Now Recalled Due to Salmonella

• Brand(s): Abbott

• Product: Certain powdered infant formula products

• Companies: Abbott

• Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Other; Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

• Category: Infant products

• What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products

• Audience: General public; Hotels, restaurants and institutions

• Hazard classification: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Abbott Similac Advance Step 1 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Powder 658 g 0 55325 00076 1 All lot codes where: – The first 2 digits range from 22 through to 37; AND – Contain K8, SH, or Z2; AND – Have an expiration date of 1APR2022 or after Abbott Similac Advance Step 1 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Powder 964 g 0 55325 00163 8 All lot codes where: – The first 2 digits range from 22 through to 37; AND – Contain K8, SH, or Z2; AND – Have an expiration date of 1APR2022 or after Abbott Similac Advance Step 2 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified and Calcium-Enriched Infant Formula Powder 658 g 0 55325 00077 8 All lot codes where: – The first 2 digits range from 22 through to 37; AND – Contain K8, SH, or Z2; AND – Have an expiration date of 1APR2022 or after Abbott Similac Advance Step 2 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified and Calcium-Enriched Infant Formula Powder 964 g 0 55325 00164 5 All lot codes where: – The first 2 digits range from 22 through to 37; AND – Contain K8, SH, or Z2; AND – Have an expiration date of 1APR2022 or after Abbott Similac Alimentum Step 1 Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder 400 g 0 55325 00061 7 All lot codes where: – The first 2 digits range from 22 through to 37; AND – Contain K8, SH, or Z2; AND – Have an expiration date of 1APR2022 or after Abbott Similac Human Milk Fortifier Powder 50 x 0.90 g 0 55325 54598 9 All lot codes where: – The first 2 digits range from 22 through to 37; AND – Contain K8, SH, or Z2; AND – Have an expiration date of 1APR2022 or after Abbott Similac Pro-Advance Step 1 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Powder 227 g 0 55325 00260 4 All lot codes where: – The first 2 digits range from 22 through to 37; AND – Contain K8, SH, or Z2; AND – Have an expiration date of 1APR2022 or after Abbott Similac Pro-Advance Step 1 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Powder 584 g 0 55325 00281 9 All lot codes where: – The first 2 digits range from 22 through to 37; AND – Contain K8, SH, or Z2; AND – Have an expiration date of 1APR2022 or after Abbott Similac Pro-Advance Step 1 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Powder 658 g 0 55325 00249 9 All lot codes where: – The first 2 digits range from 22 through to 37; AND – Contain K8, SH, or Z2; AND – Have an expiration date of 1APR2022 or after Abbott Similac Pro-Advance Step 1 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Powder 859 g 0 55325 00283 3 All lot codes where: – The first 2 digits range from 22 through to 37; AND – Contain K8, SH, or Z2; AND – Have an expiration date of 1APR2022 or after Abbott Similac Pro-Advance Step 1 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Powder 964 g 0 55325 00254 3 All lot codes where: – The first 2 digits range from 22 through to 37; AND – Contain K8, SH, or Z2; AND – Have an expiration date of 1APR2022 or after Abbott Similac Pro-Advance Step 1 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Powder 1134 g 0 55325 00306 9 All lot codes where: – The first 2 digits range from 22 through to 37; AND – Contain K8, SH, or Z2; AND – Have an expiration date of 1APR2022 or after Abbott Similac Pro-Advance Step 2 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified and Calcium-Enriched Infant Formula Powder 584 g 0 55325 00286 4 All lot codes where: – The first 2 digits range from 22 through to 37; AND – Contain K8, SH, or Z2; AND – Have an expiration date of 1APR2022 or after Abbott Similac Pro-Advance Step 2 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified and Calcium-Enriched Infant Formula Powder 658 g 0 55325 00256 7 All lot codes where: – The first 2 digits range from 22 through to 37; AND – Contain K8, SH, or Z2; AND – Have an expiration date of 1APR2022 or after Abbott Similac Pro-Advance Step 2 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified and Calcium-Enriched Infant Formula Powder 859 g 0 55325 00288 8 All lot codes where: – The first 2 digits range from 22 through to 37; AND – Contain K8, SH, or Z2; AND – Have an expiration date of 1APR2022 or after Abbott Similac Pro-Advance Step 2 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified and Calcium-Enriched Infant Formula Powder 964 g 0 55325 00258 1 All lot codes where: – The first 2 digits range from 22 through to 37; AND – Contain K8, SH, or Z2; AND – Have an expiration date of 1APR2022 or after Abbott Similac Sensitive (Lactose Sensitivity) Step 1 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Powder 638 g 0 55325 00121 8 All lot codes where: – The first 2 digits range from 22 through to 37; AND – Contain K8, SH, or Z2; AND – Have an expiration date of 1APR2022 or after Abbott Similac Total Comfort Step 1 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Powder 227 g 0 55325 62662 6 All lot codes where: – The first 2 digits range from 22 through to 37; AND – Contain K8, SH, or Z2; AND – Have an expiration date of 1APR2022 or after Abbott Similac Total Comfort Step 1 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Powder 638 g 0 55325 62660 2 All lot codes where: – The first 2 digits range from 22 through to 37; AND – Contain K8, SH, or Z2; AND – Have an expiration date of 1APR2022 or after Abbott Similac Total Comfort Step 1 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Powder 964 g 0 55325 00165 2 All lot codes where: – The first 2 digits range from 22 through to 37; AND – Contain K8, SH, or Z2; AND – Have an expiration date of 1APR2022 or after

Issue

Abbott is recalling certain Abbott brand powdered infant formula products from the marketplace due to possible Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have been sold nationally.

What you should do

• If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

• Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment

• Do not consume the recalled products

• Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled products

• Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Although Cronobacter sakazakii is not commonly linked to human illness, in rare cases it can cause serious or fatal infections. Cronobacter sakazakii can cause rare bloodstream and central nervous system infections and has been associated with severe intestinal infection (necrotizing enterocolitis) and blood poisoning (sepsis), especially in newborns.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

• Learn more about the health risks

• View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process

• Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.

There have been reported illnesses in the United States associated with the consumption of these products. However, there have been no reported illnesses in Canada associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.