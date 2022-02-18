Information Travel Wikepedia
Top 10 airlines on social media in H2 2021

14 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
3 min read
en English
Written by Harry Johnson

Global airlines companies have passed through another tough year in 2021, loaded with many factors including restrictions related to COVID-19 variants, vaccination policies, labor shortage, change in management and high fuel prices.

Global airline companies are dodged by the COVID-19 travel restrictions while new variants are playing a key role in hindering the recovery of the companies, despite the re-opening of international borders. Against this backdrop, American Airlines, Inc. (American Airlines) has emerged as the most mentioned airline company among the top 10 airline companies based on social media conversations of Twitter influencers and Redditors in H2 2021.  

The latest report, “Top 10 Airlines: Social Media Share of Voice H2 2021”, which analyzed the social media conversations around the leading airlines, reveals that the remaining top nine positions were occupied by Delta Air Lines, Inc (Delta), Southwest Airlines Co. (Southwest), British Airways, United Airlines, Inc (United Airlines), Air India Ltd (Air India), JetBlue Airways (JetBlue), Qantas Airways Limited (Qantas), Lufthansa, and Air France-KLM S.A. (Air France-KLM).

Global airlines companies have passed through another tough year in 2021, loaded with many factors including restrictions related to COVID-19 variants, vaccination policies, labor shortage, change in management and high fuel prices.

American Airlines was the most discussed airlines company, with 20% share among the top 10 airlines discussions during H2 2021.

The conversations on American Airlines spiked the most when the company canceled more than 600 scheduled flights due to unfavorable weather and a shortage of staff.

Delta Air Lines emerged as the second most mentioned airline company with 14% share of voice in H2 2021. Discussions around Delta peaked when the company raised health insurance premiums for unvaccinated employees by $200 a month to cover higher COVID-19 costs.

Air India witnessed 133% growth in conversations, the highest growth among the top 10 during H2 2021, led by the fact that Tata Group had acquired the debt-ridden company from the Indian government and started its operations from January 2022.

