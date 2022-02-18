Thailand Air Show to promote Thailand as ASEAN’s aviation hub

Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau or TCEB initiated the Air Show to be organized for the first time in Thailand. Considering that U-Tapao Airport has great potential to be the venue of this event, the project was presented to the Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand or EECO as an organization in charge of the development of U-Tapao Airport and the Eastern Aviation City. This international scale event will potentially upgrade Thailand’s status to the hub of the aviation industry in ASEAN.

Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, President of Thailand Convention & Exhibition

Bureau or TCEB said as the chairman of the event, “Having this first Thailand International Air Show will open a new dimension in many aspects, such as promoting Thailand as an exhibition center, and aerospace trade. It is a large-scale international event from the initiative of TCEB and is the driving force of Thailand’s high-technology industry to the global market. In addition, this event promotes

Thailand as one of the world’s leading manufacturers and exporters of aircraft parts.

According to the information from the BOI, in 2018, Thailand exported aircraft parts and equipment as much as USD$3.18 billion or around a hundred trillion baht.

Entrepreneurs in the aforementioned industries will have the opportunity to participate in the development of the world’s aerospace industry to their fullest potential.”

Ms.Nichapa Yoswee, Senior Vice President at Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) said “TCEB is not only the main organization in driving the MICE industry as a tool to develop the country’s economy through innovation to create prosperity and distributed income to all sectors in a sustainable way, we also have a role as a National Bidder, bringing world-class events to be organized in Thailand to create a positive impact on the social, economic and ecological sectors of the conference trade show and international festivals from the Thailand 4.0 policy. The policy focuses on innovation-driven economy and the 20-year national strategic plan that aims to promote 12 SCurve industries, especially 5 new target industries (Focused Industries), in which the aviation industry and logistics (Aviation & Logistics) is one of them. The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) has a policy to

develop U-Tapao International Airport and the Eastern Aviation City in the EEC area to elevate Thailand into the hub of ASEAN aviation industry. TCEB has initiated and pushed forward the “Thailand International Air Show” event to occur in Thailand under the concept of Future of Aerospace, which presents a position that emphasizes innovation in the future (Innovation Technology) to reflect the image of Thailand 4.0 in all sectors, whether civil, commercial or security forces.”