Bali Hotels Participate in the Biggest Clean-up Campaign

The next clean-up will be held on February 20, 2022, marking the 6th annual Clean Up and will involve more than 12,500 people comprising team members from hospitality companies and non-governmental organizations at 123 locations throughout Bali.

Bali’s Biggest Clean Up aims to clean the island’s common waste products including plastic, glass and metal waste, fishing nets and cigarettes buds. Since the ban on plastic bags, plastic straws and single-use styrofoam in 2020, it is reported that the amount of plastic bags has decreased by 40% (from 15% in 2019 to 9% in 2020). The most common items are plastic food wrappers (20%), cigarette buds (17%), plastic bottles and cups (16%). The clean-up brings together over 65,000 people in 430 locations in Bali and prevented 155 tons of plastic from entering our oceans over the past six years.

As key players with a strong influence on the tourism industry, each BHA member strives to deliver the best experiences for guests and their community.

Each member plays a huge role in protecting the environment and has committed to reduce the single-used plastics in their properties; single-used plastic straws have been replaced with paper straws upon request, while plastic water bottles have been replaced with glass bottles in guest rooms. BHA members also practice green efforts in their day-to-day operations, such as minimizing paper and other plastic usage, energy saving and responsible waste management to ensure waste treatment and disposal are not unnecessarily polluting the atmosphere, soil or water system. By joining the cleanup, employees are educated on the importance of preserving the environment and reminded that their contribution really makes a difference.

Supported by Bali Hotels Association Sustainabilty Program

“It is amazing how one little step can go a long way. It creates a ripple effect throughout the community and it is very humbling to see the scale of the impact a company such as ours can make when concrete actions follow plans. We are more than honored to be able to do our part in this annual movement,” Kevin Girard, Vice Chairman & Sustainability Director of BHA says.

Participating members of Bali Hotel Association:

1. Andaz Bali

2. AYANA Resort and Spa Bali

3. Belmond Jimbaran Puri

4. COMO Uma Canggu

5. Conrad Bali

6. Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay

7. Grand Hyatt Bali

8. Hard Rock Hotel Bali

9. Hilton Bali Resort

10. Hotel Citadines Berawa Beach Bali

11. Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach

12. Mamaka by Ovolo

13. MELIA BALI

14. Mercure Bali Sanur Resort

15. PT. Amala Bali

16. Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort

17. Soori Bali

18. The Apurva Kempinski Nusa dua

19. The Legian Seminyak, Bali

20. The Oberoi Beach Resort, Bali

21. THE SEMINYAK BEACH RESORT & SPA

22. The Stones Hotel Legian, Autograph Collection

23. The Trans Resort Bali

24. The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

25. W Bali – Seminyak

