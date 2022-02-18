Barbados on a Happy Budget

Walking around Bridgetown is free, of course, as are all the beautiful beaches. Did you know you can swim with a horse for free at Pebbles Beach? Every morning at around 5:45, horses are brought down to the beach here to soak in the salt water because it relaxes their muscles. Imaging swimming with a horse!

Vibrant Bridgetown

Bridgetown is the island’s largest and most vibrant city with a population of around 110,000. It is the capital and commercial center of Barbados and is steeped in rich history and culture. Today, the city is a charming mix of old and new, with historic sites and buildings neighbored by modern structures like multi-story offices, financial institutions, and shopping malls.

Bridgetown offers a diverse shopping including duty-free, dining, and cultural experience. There are historic walking tours through this UNESCO World Heritage Site, which houses beautiful historic Parliament buildings, or you can stroll through the city for free and take in all the wonderful sights. Pulling up to dock right in the heart of the city are yachts, catamarans, and fishing boats at the Bridgetown Port.

Beachy Barbados

There are more than 80 beaches in the Caribbean country of Barbados. And they are all pristine and of course free, and some are ranked as the world’s most beautiful. You will find the one of the longest beaches of Barbados at Cattlewash, which offers satisfying beachcombing.

Simply take a leisurely – and free – dip in the warm ocean and sunbathe on the white sand.

Most beaches also offer all forms of water activities such as jet-skiing at the ever-lively Mullins Beach, boogie boarding and paddle boarding at Pebbles Beach, surfing at the Soup Bowl and on Atlantic Shores, and high-octane kitesurfing at Silver Sands. Visit the east coast to picnic under shady trees at Bath or Bathsheba, and on the south and west coasts, a multitude of small boats offer short trips to swim with the turtles. You can skipper a Hobie Cat or kayak, try your hand at spearfishing, take a deep-sea fishing charter, or spend a day aboard a luxury catamaran, cruising crystal-clear seas like a celebrity.

The Food is Fabulous

Since you’re already at the beach, take pick up some food to enjoy at any of the fish shacks along the beaches. Sure you can dine in restaurants, but if it’s a bargain you’re after, here, you can get a fish platter with sides for about US$15 or salmon bites with cajun fries and a salad for US$12.50, or street corn for US$5 – all bargains in Barbados. Some places are ranked “the best” for certain specialties.

Getting Around

Buses are plentiful and go everywhere in Barbados, and they are super affordable. For US$1 per trip, per person, you can get a bus to the airport or Harrison’s Cave, just about everywhere you can imagine whether in the country or in town. And most buses start running as early as 5:00 am and run until 11:00 pm.

More news about Barbados

#barbados