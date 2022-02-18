GVB board honors retired tourism pioneers

In a special meeting held this afternoon at the Hotel Nikko, board resolutions were presented to Hotel Nikko Assistant General Manager Joe Blas, Lam Lam Tours & Transportation Assistant General Manager Francisco “Frank” Guerrero, and ISSIN and On the Rocks restaurant owner Tomatsu “Tom” Iizuka

GVB Board of Directors present a board resolution to Tomatsu “Tom” Iizuka and his wife, Masako. (L-R) MTM Mayor Rudy Paco, Laura Nelson-Cepeda, Ben Ferguson, Board Treasurer Sam Shinohara, Vice Chairman Paul Shimizu, Tomatsu “Tom” Iizuka, Masako Iizuka, Chairman Milton Morinaga, Senator Amanda Shelton, Senator Joe S. San Agustin, and Akihiro Tani.

Tourism chairwoman Senator Amanda Shelton, joined by Senator Joe S. San Agustin, also presented legislative resolutions on behalf of the 36th Guam Legislature.



GVB Board of Directors present a board resolution to Francisco “Frank” Guerrero and his wife, Lillian. (L-R) MTM Mayor Rudy Paco, Laura Nelson-Cepeda, Ben Ferguson, Board Treasurer Sam Shinohara, Vice Chairman Paul Shimizu, Lillian Guerrero, Francisco “Frank” Guerrero, Chairman Milton Morinaga, Senator Amanda Shelton, Senator Joe S. San Agustin, and Akihiro Tani.

“We’re proud to recognize the accomplishments of these three outstanding individuals.”

GVB Board of Directors present a board resolution to Joe Blas and his wife, Amy. (L-R) MTM Mayor Rudy Paco, Laura Nelson-Cepeda, Ben Ferguson, Board Treasurer Sam Shinohara, Vice Chairman Paul Shimizu, Joe Blas, Amy Blas, Chairman Milton Morinaga, Senator Amanda Shelton, Senator Joe S. San Agustin, and Akihiro Tani.

“We commend them on their decades of service to our people and visiting guests,” said GVB Board Chairman Milton Morinaga. “The contributions and legacies they leave behind serve as a reminder of the importance of cultivating strong relationships in the tourism industry and sharing the connection of our Chamoru culture and values to everyone we met. Si Yu’os Ma’åse’ to Joe, Frank and Tom!”

