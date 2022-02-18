Information Travel Wikepedia
GVB board honors retired tourism pioneers

54 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
3 min read
Image courtesy of Guam Visitors Bureau
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) Board of Directors honored three pioneers in Guam’s tourism industry that recently retired from serving the island community.

In a special meeting held this afternoon at the Hotel Nikko, board resolutions were presented to Hotel Nikko Assistant General Manager Joe Blas, Lam Lam Tours & Transportation Assistant General Manager Francisco “Frank” Guerrero, and ISSIN and On the Rocks restaurant owner Tomatsu “Tom” Iizuka

GVB Board of Directors present a board resolution to Tomatsu “Tom” Iizuka and his wife, Masako. (L-R) MTM Mayor Rudy Paco, Laura Nelson-Cepeda, Ben Ferguson, Board Treasurer Sam Shinohara, Vice Chairman Paul Shimizu, Tomatsu “Tom” Iizuka, Masako Iizuka, Chairman Milton Morinaga, Senator Amanda Shelton, Senator Joe S. San Agustin, and Akihiro Tani.

Tourism chairwoman Senator Amanda Shelton, joined by Senator Joe S. San Agustin, also presented legislative resolutions on behalf of the 36th Guam Legislature.

GVB Board of Directors present a board resolution to Francisco “Frank” Guerrero and his wife, Lillian. (L-R) MTM Mayor Rudy Paco, Laura Nelson-Cepeda, Ben Ferguson, Board Treasurer Sam Shinohara, Vice Chairman Paul Shimizu, Lillian Guerrero, Francisco “Frank” Guerrero, Chairman Milton Morinaga, Senator Amanda Shelton, Senator Joe S. San Agustin, and Akihiro Tani.

“We’re proud to recognize the accomplishments of these three outstanding individuals.”

GVB Board of Directors present a board resolution to Joe Blas and his wife, Amy. (L-R) MTM Mayor Rudy Paco, Laura Nelson-Cepeda, Ben Ferguson, Board Treasurer Sam Shinohara, Vice Chairman Paul Shimizu, Joe Blas, Amy Blas, Chairman Milton Morinaga, Senator Amanda Shelton, Senator Joe S. San Agustin, and Akihiro Tani.

“We commend them on their decades of service to our people and visiting guests,” said GVB Board Chairman Milton Morinaga. “The contributions and legacies they leave behind serve as a reminder of the importance of cultivating strong relationships in the tourism industry and sharing the connection of our Chamoru culture and values to everyone we met. Si Yu’os Ma’åse’ to Joe, Frank and Tom!”

