GVB board honors retired tourism pioneers

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) Board of Directors honored three pioneers in Guam’s tourism industry that recently retired from serving the island community.
In a special meeting held this afternoon at the Hotel Nikko, board resolutions were presented to Hotel Nikko Assistant General Manager Joe Blas, Lam Lam Tours & Transportation Assistant General Manager Francisco “Frank” Guerrero, and ISSIN and On the Rocks restaurant owner Tomatsu “Tom” Iizuka
Tourism chairwoman Senator Amanda Shelton, joined by Senator Joe S. San Agustin, also presented legislative resolutions on behalf of the 36th Guam Legislature.
“We’re proud to recognize the accomplishments of these three outstanding individuals.”
“We commend them on their decades of service to our people and visiting guests,” said GVB Board Chairman Milton Morinaga. “The contributions and legacies they leave behind serve as a reminder of the importance of cultivating strong relationships in the tourism industry and sharing the connection of our Chamoru culture and values to everyone we met. Si Yu’os Ma’åse’ to Joe, Frank and Tom!”
