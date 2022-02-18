Information Travel Wikepedia
Australia Breaking News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Culture Government News Hospitality Industry News People Rebuilding Responsible Safety Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now

Australia replaces its ‘COVID’ national brand logo with new one

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Australia replaces its 'COVID' national brand logo with new one
Australia replaces its 'COVID' national brand logo with new one
Written by Harry Johnson

Australia’s last version of a national brand logo was unveiled in July 2020 amid the global COVID-19 pandemic and was widely and mercilessly mocked and ridiculed for bearing a very strong resemblance to a COVID-19 virus particle.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Australia presented a new national brand logo on Friday, featuring a minimalist kangaroo made of boomerangs and the word ‘Australia’ in dark green capital letters below it.

New logo will be accompanied with the tagline ‘Only in Australia’.

The design was chosen for reportedly being “representative of a modern, capable and inclusive country.”

Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan said today that the “strong nation brand and tagline will reinforce Australia’s reputation as an internationally competitive investment destination, a great place to visit, a quality provider of education, and a trusted exporter of premium goods and services.”

Australia’s national brand logo was changed after the last version – which was unveiled in July 2020 amid the global COVID-19 pandemic – was widely and mercilessly mocked and ridiculed for bearing a very strong resemblance to a COVID-19 virus particle.

While Australia’s Nation Brand Advisory Council argued at the time that the country’s traditional kangaroo symbol did not adequately represent Australia, critics claimed the image looked like the “coronavirus under a microscope” and that it was “insulting” that Australian taxpayers had to pay for it.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment