Australia replaces its ‘COVID’ national brand logo with new one

Australia presented a new national brand logo on Friday, featuring a minimalist kangaroo made of boomerangs and the word ‘Australia’ in dark green capital letters below it.

New logo will be accompanied with the tagline ‘Only in Australia’.

The design was chosen for reportedly being “representative of a modern, capable and inclusive country.”

Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan said today that the “strong nation brand and tagline will reinforce Australia’s reputation as an internationally competitive investment destination, a great place to visit, a quality provider of education, and a trusted exporter of premium goods and services.”

Australia’s national brand logo was changed after the last version – which was unveiled in July 2020 amid the global COVID-19 pandemic – was widely and mercilessly mocked and ridiculed for bearing a very strong resemblance to a COVID-19 virus particle.

While Australia’s Nation Brand Advisory Council argued at the time that the country’s traditional kangaroo symbol did not adequately represent Australia, critics claimed the image looked like the “coronavirus under a microscope” and that it was “insulting” that Australian taxpayers had to pay for it.