New Three-Step System to Treat Hyperpigmentation

Scientis announced the launch of Cyspera® Intensive System™, a new three-product system clinically proven to improve hyperpigmentation such as persistent brown patches and dark spots. Sold at hundreds of dermatologist offices nationwide without a prescription, this novel pigment corrector is the next breakthrough in the fight against stubborn hyperpigmentation.

“Scientis is a Swiss dermatology company that is pioneering dermo-cosmetic technology and revolutionary treatments for skin pigmentation concerns. We are so excited to bring the new Cyspera® innovation to dermatology professionals and their patients, to effectively treat hyperpigmentation, one of the most challenging skin conditions,” said Mikki Bey Crawford, US Vice President and General Manager, Aesthetic Dermatology for Cyspera® by Scientis. “Dermatology professionals in the US are embracing Cyspera® as a proven first line non-hydroquinone option that can be used routinely.”

“Hyperpigmentation is the most prevalent skin condition for skin of color,” said board-certified dermatologist, Corey L. Hartman, MD, founder and medical director of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, Alabama, and Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology at the University of Alabama School of Medicine. “It is also one of the trickiest to treat which is why I recommend the Cyspera® Intensive System™ to my patients who after four weeks, start to see visible results.”

According to independent clinical studies, the Cyspera® Intensive System™ delivers evening of skin tone as early as four weeks as proven in clinical studies, including 42% improvement from baseline in pigment correction. It was well tolerated in all individuals with only a few participants reporting mild discomfort which vanished after two weeks. Patient self-assessment data showed the following results:

· Brightening: 81% of users noticed improvement of skin complexion, and 71% of users found their skin more radiant and luminous

• Skin Health: 84% of users found their skin smoother, and 77% felt their skin was visibly healthier

• Neutralize & Rebalance: 77% of users felt that the smell of cysteamine on skin was neutralized, and 90% felt their skin re-balanced

• Quality of Life: Significantly improved the quality of life of patients within four weeks

A breakthrough in the Science of Treating Hyperpigmentation

For over five decades, cysteamine, a biological molecule present in all human tissues, has been widely known in the medical field for its role in pigment reduction by inhibiting several steps in the melanogenesis pathway while also working as antioxidant to protect against free radicals. While this biological molecule is widely available, the stabilization of cysteamine for topical use is unique to Scientis. The Cyspera® Intensive System™ is formulated with a proprietary Cysteamine Isobionic-Amide Complex™, a patented and powerful melanosomal transfer inhibitor that is part of the vitamin B3 family, which along with cysteamine, provides three powerful synergistic effects for improved pigment correction and skin health.