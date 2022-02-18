New generic drug for treatment of ADHD

Jamp Pharma Group, a Canadian-owned pharmaceutical company based in Montréal, announced today the launch of Guanfacine XR, a generic version of the reference product INTUNIV XR® from Takeda Canada Inc. that treats attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The introduction of this generic drug, which offers the same quality and is more affordable, will make treatment more accessible to patients and significantly reduce costs for public and private drug plans.

It’s the first product launched in a series of many drugs to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). JAMP Pharma Group plans to offer a wide range of products to meet the specific needs of patients in terms of drug size and appearance. The cost associated with ADHD across all ages is estimated to exceed $7 billion each year in Canada1, and JAMP Pharma Group intends to produce generic versions of many of these niche products in the coming years. Patients and healthcare professionals can expect more ADHD drug options and a reliable supply chain, which will strengthen JAMP Pharma Group’s commitment to help build a future where everyone can live a fuller, healthier life.

Additional product information:

• Indication: Guanfacine XR (guanfacine hydrochloride extended-release tablets) is indicated as monotherapy for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children and adolescents aged 6 to 17 years.

• Sizes available: 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg and 4 mg, all available in 100 count.

Quotes

“At JAMP Pharma Group, we’re always listening to the needs of patients and healthcare professionals here in Canada. The launch of Guanfacine XR gives children and youth a new ADHD treatment option. We’re excited about our plans to invest in commercializing many generic ADHD drugs in the coming years and enhancing pharmaceutical autonomy in this cutting-edge sector. That, combined with our current position as a leader in product launches, makes JAMP Pharma Group more confident and ambitious than ever in aspiring to become Canada’s largest pharmaceutical company in the near future.”

– Bruno Mäder, President and COO, JAMP Pharma Group