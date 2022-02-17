Strong demand for IMEX in Frankfurt’s 20th anniversary show

Numbers released by the IMEX Group reflect the strong demand for the global community to get back to business, with a truly international spread of participants confirmed for IMEX in Frankfurt, taking place 31 May – 2 June.

Over 1,000 buyers are committed to attending the show with new intermediaries bringing buyer groups from across the world including Australia and the US. 10 hotel intermediaries including Melia, Hilton, Marriott, Radisson and Hyatt are also set to bring international clients.

The global roster of destinations, venues and suppliers confirmed as exhibitors includes Catalonia, Caribbean Tours, Cuba, Egypt, Finland, Los Cabos, Morocco, Titanic Hotels, Singapore and Spain.

Catalonia Convention Bureau’s director, Sònia Serracarbassa, explains why IMEX in Frankfurt is a crucial platform for showcasing their business on the world stage: “IMEX is a space for debate, inspiration, reflection, business, networking, promotion. It is the MICE meeting point, and we would like everyone to know that Catalonia is ready for the new challenges. We’re looking for events with a positive, long-lasting impact that stimulate and drive social and economic change in our destination; and IMEX is a great opportunity to make that possible.”

While business meetings and connections remain at the heart of the show, there are also opportunities to update skills with a carefully designed, free learning program. Over 200 education sessions during the three days of the show will address the most urgent business issues of the moment. They include community engagement, sustainable leadership, brand building, regenerative event management and policy engagement – spearheaded by expert speakers who will be announced shortly.

Carina Bauer, CEO of the IMEX Group, explains: “With the world now opening up, we’re seeing great excitement and commitment from our global community to come together at the show. The number of buyers and suppliers already registered reflects a strong appetite to do business, and we’ve also heard this first-hand from our partners across Europe when we’ve met face to face, most recently Italy, Spain and Germany.

“We’ve spent time investing in and developing the overall show experience, with business connections and networking sitting front and center. We’ll also embrace our Talking Point for this year, Giving Nature a Second Chance. Our mission is to deliver a show that’s designed to supercharge business and build contacts, all in a safe, enjoyable environment that showcases the diversity, strength and opportunities of the current global marketplace.”

IMEX in Frankfurt takes place 31 May – 2 June 2022. Registration is free.

eTurboNews (eTN) is a media partner for IMEX.