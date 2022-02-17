MDA Summer Camp for Children Now Taking Registrations

The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) announced today the opening of registration for its MDA Summer Camp program, for children ages 8 to 17 living with muscular dystrophy and related neuromuscular diseases. For over 65 years, MDA Summer Camp has offered at no cost to families, giving children and teens the opportunity to gain critical life-skills including self confidence, independence, self-advocacy, and making lifelong friendships in an inclusive and accessible environment. Families will have the option to select their desired location pending availability.

In 2020, MDA pivoted to a virtual MDA Summer Camp throughout the pandemic, with programming that proved very popular with an expanded community including children with less mobility who weren’t previously able to attend in-person sessions.

“There is a certain magic about MDA Summer Camp, and we know how important and valuable a camp experience is for our community. We are thrilled to be able to offer several options for campers this summer, both providing an opportunity for fun and connection that is so needed given the events of the past few years. We remain focused on building the program back safely, while continuing to expand the programs we offer in future years,” said Alicia Dobosz, Senior Director, Recreation & Community Programs of MDA.

“I’m very excited that MDA Summer Camp is returning in-person this year as well as virtually. This hybrid model means that any child in the U.S. living with a neuromuscular disease—including those with less mobility—can still participate. Summer camp provides kids with new experiences that build life skills and confidence, and it also lets them form new friendships. These personal connections are priceless because they provide our kids with support throughout the year. That’s why we say ‘Summer camp isn’t just a place, it’s a feeling.’ We’re so grateful to our dedicated volunteers and generous sponsors for helping MDA build Summer Camp back stronger!” said Donald S. Wood, PhD, president and CEO of MDA.

MDA Summer Camp sessions will be held weekly from the last week of May through the last week of August in one-week sessions. For both in-person and virtual Camp, campers and families alike can expect diverse and inclusive programming, with an array of outdoor adaptive recreation with activities from sports, swimming, horseback riding, zip lining, and campfire cookouts. Virtual Camp allows kids to try new things, develop friends from all over the country, enjoy arts and crafts, STEM programming, gaming, and more. Every activity is adapted to the abilities of campers with neuromuscular disease.