2022 Most and Least Glamorous Cities in America

Many people dream of a “Real Housewives” lifestyle: the mansion, the Bentley, the Patek Philippe, the country club membership — minus the cheap drama.

But some cities are more ritz and glitz, while others are more Ritz crackers and grits.

So, which of the 200 biggest U.S. cities are most suited to a five-star way of life?

Experts ranked 2022’s Most Glamorous Cities based on 35 indicators of exclusivity, such as household wealth, access to Michelin-starred restaurants, and Fashion Week participation.

Below are 10 cities on the high end (and 10 more down-to-earth) of our ranking, followed by some highlights and lowlights from the report.

2022’s Most Glamorous Cities Rank City 1 San Francisco, CA 2 New York, NY 3 Miami, FL 4 Washington, DC 5 Seattle, WA 6 Chicago, IL 7 Los Angeles, CA 8 Boston, MA 9 Las Vegas, NV 10 Honolulu, HI

2022’s Least Glamorous Cities Rank City 191 Montgomery, AL 192 Murfreesboro, TN 193 Rockford, IL 194 San Bernardino, CA 195 Fayetteville, NC 196 Sunrise Manor, NV 197 Clarksville, TN 198 Laredo, TX 199 Killeen, TX 200 Brownsville, TX

Highlights and Lowlights:

Putting the Extra in Extravagant: There’s gold in them San Francisco hills, but it’s not the kind you have to dig up.



Not only is San Francisco this year’s Glamour Capital, but it also dominated in Fashion and Entertainment. It fell just behind Miami in Beauty and New York in Fine Dining. Until 2019, San Francisco was one of only five cities in the nation — and only two in California — to be included in the prestigious Michelin Guide.



Where the Golden City (barely) lacks luster is Status and Wealth, ranking No. 5. The Bay Area, a magnet for the ultra-wealthy, is consistently the most expensive metro in which to live, and wherever the money goes, luxurious amenities often follow. So, if you want to rub elbows with the likes of Dustin Moskovitz and Julia Roberts — and have the balance sheet to back it up — then put an offer down on that Victorian mansion.

It’s Gettin’ Hot in Herre: Nothing screams “glamorous” more than a polished outward appearance. But one characteristic not often associated with beauty is climate.

Nearly all of the cities that placed in the top 10 of our Beauty category have warm or hot year-round weather. They include cities like Miami (No. 2), Honolulu (No. 5), Las Vegas (No. 7), and Scottsdale, Arizona (No. 8).

The connection between beauty and balmy weather is unclear, but if you want to be appreciated for good looks, head to lower latitudes.

Texas Glitz vs. Texas Grits: Some of The Lone Star State’s biggest cities have earned the title of “America’s most glamorous.” Houston at No. 11 and Dallas at No. 15 lead the Texas cities in our ranking, thanks to their whopping wealth, which they lavishly spend on entertainment options.



At the opposite end are Brownsville in last place, Killeen at No. 199, and Laredo at No. 198. In fact, 16 of the 23 Texas cities we tested for glamour landed in the lower half of our ranking. But those cities aren’t likely to take umbrage at our findings. Rather, they pride themselves more on their grittier flavor and down-to-earth charm.



The upshot: If glam is your jam, stick to the biggest Texas cities.