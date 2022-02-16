Africa’s first new EDE COVID Scanners arrive in Zanzibar

The Government of Zanzibar received EDE COVID scanners from Abu Dhabi, Dubai on Wednesday morning at 6:30am on February 16, 2022, at the Abeid Amani Kurume International Airport, Terminal 3.

The EDE scanners employ a technology that can detect a possible COVID-19 infection by measuring electromagnetic waves, which change when the RNA particles of the virus are present in a person’s body, therefore providing an immediate result. This will come as a relief to thousands of COVID-19 negative tourists who will be assured of safe and accessible entry into Zanzibar without the trouble of enduring an uncomfortable nose swab.

This move by the government is indicative of its vision to harness modern technology to create opportunities out of challenging times. In the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and as the virus continues to mutate into more variants, the EDE scanners are a sure precautionary method that will help create safer spaces and maintain public health.

Speaking during the reception of the EDE scanners at Abeid Amani Kurume International Airport, H.E. Hussein Mwinyi said:

“The pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on individuals, communities, and industries, in particular the travel industry. For this reason, we are pleased to collaborate with Sanimed, a subsidiary of IHC Group to launch these innovative EDE scanners in Zanzibar, to introduce greater efficiency for travelers coming through Zanzibar as a port of entry.”

The reception of these scanners, which will be the first of their kind in Africa, will mark Zanzibar as the country setting a precedence in the fight against COVID and cement the dedication of the Office of the President as well that of the Ministry of Health towards ensuring that the people of Zanzibar and Tanzania at large have access to the best healthcare technology there is.

“Africa continues to be a hotbed of innovation and technology. We are pleased to roll out these first of a kind EDE scanner to revolutionize COVID-19 testing in collaboration with the Government of Zanzibar,” Ajhay Bhatia, Chief Executive Officer of Sanimed International said.

“As the operator of the world’s largest COVID-19 diagnostics facility, we have decided to partner with Alfa care to deploy one of our state-of-the-art laboratories and testing facilities in Zanzibar to integrate with the scanning technology in order to provide travelers with convenience that complies with the changing world we are living in.” He added.

The state-of-the-art lab and testing facilities will create a shared protocol for all incoming and outbound passengers between the two countries which sets the stage for a path towards creating Africa’s first Green Channels with the Middle East and other global travel hubs

The scanners will be part of a billion-dollar lab and research project that the government of Zanzibar will benefit from once installed as they are non-contact and can be used for mass screening. This integrated approach to combating COVID-19 will give tourists peace of mind as they can move about entry points easily while at the same time being assured of their safety as far as COVID-19 is concerned.