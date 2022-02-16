New Drug Application for Treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage targeted oncology company today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for adagrasib for the treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring the KRASG12C mutation who have received at least one prior systemic therapy. The Prescription Drug User Fee Action (PDUFA) date for adagrasib is December 14, 2022.

The adagrasib NDA is being reviewed by the FDA for Accelerated Approval (Subpart H), which allows for the approval of drugs that treat serious conditions, and that fill an unmet medical need based on a surrogate endpoint. In addition, the application is being reviewed under the FDA Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program, which aims to explore a more efficient review process that ensures safe and effective treatments are made available to patients as early as possible. Adagrasib has also achieved Breakthrough Therapy Designation in the U.S. as a potential treatment for patients with NSCLC harboring the KRASG12C mutation who have received at least one prior systemic therapy.

Pasi A. Jänne, M.D., Ph.D., an investigator participating in the KRYSTAL-1 study, and director of the Lowe Center for Thoracic Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, commented, “KRAS mutations have been notoriously hard to target and historically have had limited therapeutic options. The KRASG12C biomarker in particular is associated with poor survival outcomes. The FDA’s review of the adagrasib NDA marks important progress toward potentially providing a new, targeted option for those living with KRASG12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer.”

“The acceptance of our NDA for adagrasib is a significant step forward in Mirati’s ongoing efforts to advance innovative, differentiated treatment options for patients with KRASG12C cancers,” said Charles Baum, M.D., Ph.D., president, founder and head of research and development, Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. “We look forward to working with the FDA during their review of our application and potentially provide a novel option for patients with non-small cell lung cancer.”

The NDA is based on the Phase 2 registration-enabling cohort of the KRYSTAL-1 study, evaluating adagrasib 600mg BID in patients with advanced NSCLC harboring the KRASG12C mutation following prior treatment with immunotherapy and chemotherapy, either together or sequentially. The Company reported positive topline data from this cohort in September 2021, and plans to present detailed results at a medical conference during the first half of 2022.

The Company has an ongoing confirmatory Phase 3 trial, KRYSTAL-12, evaluating adagrasib versus docetaxel in patients with second-line KRASG12C-mutated NSCLC.